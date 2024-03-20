 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Colts reportedly contacted the Bears regarding a potential trade for Justin Fields

Did the Indianapolis Colts almost have the most dynamic quarterback room in the league?

By Josh Hudgens
/ new
NFL: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Unless if you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you probably have heard that the Pittsburgh Steelers have obtained former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin fields in a trade.

What you you may not have heard is that the Indianapolis Colts reportedly made a play for the former first round pick. In fact, Benjamin Allbright has reported that the Colts made a call regarding Fields.

Ultimately the Colts elected to sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, to help back up and mentor Anthony Richardson.

Since talks between the Colts and the Bears never progressed, it could be safe to assume it wasn’t all about draft capital. The Steelers only sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Bears that converts to a fourth-round selection if Fields plays 51% of snaps this season. This wasn’t a high price to pay at all if you ask Mel Kiper - where is Bill Tobin when you need him?

This is mere speculation, but if the draft capital wasn’t too steep for the Colts, it may have been the fact that Fields wanted to go to a team where he saw a potential future with.

According to Ian Rapoport, “at least four additional teams inquired about trading for Fields, but Fields’ representation asked for him not to be traded there. He wanted the Steelers.”

The move is likely the best move for Fields, who can potentially be the quarterback of the future for the Steelers, while the Colts have their quarterback in Anthony Richardson.

Joe Flacco may not be as flashy of an offseason pickup, but he may be the mentor that Richardson needs as he looks to develop into a franchise quarterback.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...