The Colts Reportedly Contacted The Bears Regarding A Potential Trade For Justin Fields

Unless if you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you probably have heard that the Pittsburgh Steelers have obtained former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin fields in a trade.

Can’t say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me. Thank you to the entire Bears organization and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise. But most of all thank you to my all my brothers that I played… pic.twitter.com/fT1dORwFU5 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) March 16, 2024

What you you may not have heard is that the Indianapolis Colts reportedly made a play for the former first round pick. In fact, Benjamin Allbright has reported that the Colts made a call regarding Fields.

Ultimately the Colts elected to sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, to help back up and mentor Anthony Richardson.

Former Browns QB and NFL Comeback Player of the Year winner Joe Flacco reached agreement with the Indianapolis Colts, per sources. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $8.7 million, including $4.5 million guaranteed. Flacco to Indy. pic.twitter.com/e9aNkQGfaG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

Since talks between the Colts and the Bears never progressed, it could be safe to assume it wasn’t all about draft capital. The Steelers only sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Bears that converts to a fourth-round selection if Fields plays 51% of snaps this season. This wasn’t a high price to pay at all if you ask Mel Kiper - where is Bill Tobin when you need him?

A 6th round pick for Justin Fields? Mel Kiper said they could've gotten the 7th overall pick! pic.twitter.com/0t6kq0090K — Mikerophone (@MikerophoneNFL) March 16, 2024

This is mere speculation, but if the draft capital wasn’t too steep for the Colts, it may have been the fact that Fields wanted to go to a team where he saw a potential future with.

According to Ian Rapoport, “at least four additional teams inquired about trading for Fields, but Fields’ representation asked for him not to be traded there. He wanted the Steelers.”

The move is likely the best move for Fields, who can potentially be the quarterback of the future for the Steelers, while the Colts have their quarterback in Anthony Richardson.

Joe Flacco may not be as flashy of an offseason pickup, but he may be the mentor that Richardson needs as he looks to develop into a franchise quarterback.