Report: Colts free agent safety Julian Blackmon visiting 49ers on Thursday

Having reportedly met with the Buffalo Bills earlier this week, Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon’s free agency tour continues—as he’s now visiting the reigning NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers on Thursday (via Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz):

Blackmon has several suitors after enjoying a career season with the #Colts, which included 4 INTs. pic.twitter.com/F29UVy2O4A — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 21, 2024

Blackmon recorded 88 tackles (65 solo), 4 interceptions, 8 passes defensed, and 2 fumble recoveries during 15 starts this past season.

His 2023 campaign was cut slightly short late after suffering a significant shoulder injury during Week 16’s road loss against the Atlanta Falcons.

Per PFF (subscription), Blackmon was their 38th best graded safety with a +68.3 overall grade—including a +72.6 coverage grade, during this past season.

For the Colts, Blackmon’s been a hard-hitting ballhawk, who’s shown impressive closing speed and the ability to find the football—but he’s best cast in more of a strong safety role.

Despite some glaring current holes in the backend of their secondary, the Colts haven’t been connected to re-signing Blackmon much—at least publicly, even after having already re-signed a number of other key starters during early free agency.

Perhaps that changes, or perhaps Blackmon signs with San Francisco or elsewhere.