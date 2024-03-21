Report: Colts have Top 30 visit scheduled with Florida State CB Jarrian Jones

According to Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler, the Indianapolis Colts have a Top 30 visit scheduled with Florida State cornerback Jarrian Jones ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft:

Florida State CB Jarrian Jones has a Top 30 visit scheduled with the Indianapolis Colts, source said.



Athletic & versatile corner that’s enjoyed an excellent pre-draft process. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 19, 2024

The 6’0,” 190 pound cornerback (30” arms) ran a blistering fast 4.38 forty time at the NFL Combine, but lacks the ideal size and arm length that the Colts typically covet from their cornerbacks.

That being said, Jones still has impressive athleticism with a 39.5 inch vertical and has been regarded as playing with a lot of competitiveness out there—and is a willing run defender.

He projects as a zone cornerback at the next level too—and perhaps as the nickel.

The senior Seminole recorded 25 tackles (16 solo), 5 tackles for loss, a sack, 3 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown), 3 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during 12 starts in 2023.

Two of the Colts starting cornerback spots are already solidified with JuJu Brents (outside) and Kenny Moore II (slot), but it’s a question of who will start on the outside on the other side of Brents. Dallis Flowers and Jaylon Jones remain the early favorites, but there’s a lot of offseason left for the Colts to add another big piece.