Titans top Colts in ‘L’Jarius Sneed trade sweepstakes’ to the tune of $55M guaranteed

It turns out that prized Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed will be joining the AFC South after all.

Except that it won’t be to the Indianapolis Colts anytime soon.

A week after it was reported that “Sneed to the Colts was being finalized,” amidst conflicting reports, he’s now set to play for the Colts divisional rival Tennessee Titans—to the tune of 4-years, $76 million with a whopping $55 million guaranteed.

To acquire Sneed, the Titans are also trading a 2025 third round pick and 2024 7th round pick swap to Kansas City.

That 4-years, $76 million matches the contract that the Chicago Bears Jaylon Johnson was recently awarded, but unlike Johnson, Sneed wasn’t named an NFL 2nd-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler during 2023. He’s also had knee issues. Sneed’s $55 million guaranteed is $10.5 million more than the previous high in the NFL at cornerback, when the Cleveland Browns Denzel Ward earned $44.5 million guaranteed on a mega-contract he signed back in 2022.

Yes, by the Titans, it was clearly an overpay.

There’s no doubt about that.

The Colts were reportedly interested in trading for Sneed, but presumably at a guaranteed dollar amount substantially lower than what Sneed and the Titans eventually agreed upon on Friday night.

However, logical and sensible doesn’t ultimately land you the top players in free agency.

The Colts can take solace that they stuck to their valuation numbers and didn’t overpay, but at the end of the day, they didn’t end up with the player either—and he lands with an AFC South foe, to add potential further insult to injury.

The offseason isn’t over yet for the Colts though, and there’s admittedly a lot of work still left to do—particularly in their starting secondary, at both cornerback and safety. There’s always the early 2024 NFL Draft to help fill some of those holes with long-term answers, but outside slot Kenny Moore II, it remans a very young and inexperienced secondary as is.

A starting caliber veteran at either cornerback and safety remains the preferred route, but we’ll see what general manager Chris Ballard and the Colts can cook up here still yet. The available free agent safety market still has a wealth of veteran options in particular.

No matter how you break down the dollars, losing Sneed to the Titans is still a ‘gut punch,’ especially after Colts fans were potentially led to believe a deal was so close last weekend.

However, you can’t view each free agency move or lack thereof in a vacuum, as you have to look at the Colts’ totality of moves over the course of an entire offseason. Right now, that offseason isn’t over—although yes, there’s admittedly significant work in the secondary to be done.

Let’s wait and see what happens before we bring the torches and pitchforks!