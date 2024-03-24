Colts Free Agency: 5 Defensive Backs the Colts Could Target

2 weeks into the 2024 NFL Free Agency, and the Colts still have an estimated $22.4—$23 million in cap space remaining. With the biggest domino in the Defensive Back market falling in the recent L’Jarius Sneed trade, there could be moves in the horizon for NFL teams looking for help in the secondary.

But who is remaining? Let’s dive into a list of potential Colts free agent Defensive Back targets:

Justin Simmons | S

The Belle of the Safety ball, Justin Simmons is the top remaining Defensive Back in Free Agency. The 30 year old Safety has enjoyed an 8 year career entirely with the Denver Broncos so far, being a 2nd team All Pro Safety in 4 of the last 5. However after the Broncos decided to move on from Russell Wilson and take the largest dead cap hit in NFL History, Simmons became a cap casualty.

The star Safety thrives predominantly as a Free Safety, but has also accumulated over 2000 snaps in the box and over 1000 in the slot. Versatility is certainly his strong suit. Playing in a very smart and instinctual manner, Simmons is very adept at reading QBs and flying to the football. Since 2019 he leads all Safeties in Passes Defended (51) and INTs (23). Combine his coverage abilities at multiple alignments and schemes with reliable yet hard hitting tackling in his sturdy run defense? There’s a lot to love about Simmons’ game.

NFL Network’s Nick Shook even listed the Colts as the best fit for Justin Simmons. For a franchise looking to add a playmaker, leader, and mentor in the back end of the Defense, it’s hard not to see the fit. He still looks like a top 10 Safety in the NFL in 2023, and in 2022 he had a very strong case as the best with 6 INTs in just 12 games. Even as he enters his age 31 season, there still looks to be very good football ahead for Simmons in the next few years.

Quandre Diggs, S

Diggs is another Safety target that could interest the Colts. The 2020-2022 Pro Bowler has the 8th most Passes Defended among Safeties and the 3rd most INTs since 2020. While 2023 saw a regression in Diggs, the 31 year old Safety was arguably one of the most consistent Safeties in the previous 4 seasons. Predominantly a Free Safety, Diggs patrols the back of the Defense well.

A vocal and outspoken player, Diggs is unafraid to hold teammates and his teams accountable while at the same time mentoring younger players. His playmaking abilities and veteran leadership were noted as being very helpful for Seattle’s corners Devon Witherspoon and Tariq Woolen’s rookie seasons the last 2 years.

There are reports of mutual interest between Diggs and the Colts, and Diggs has interacted positively with Colts players such as Zaire Franklin recently. Could he be the most likely candidate to join the Colts?

Tashaun Gipson, S

Gipson is the Oldest potential target on this list at the age of 33 but don’t let that fool you, he still looks like a very good rangy Safety at his age. Playing predominantly as a Free Safety (though moving to the box and slot at times as well), Gipson ranked 23rd/102 Safeties in 2023 in coverage. With Gus Bradley liking to use a 3 Safety rotation, Gipson could have an opportunity to have a similar snap count and role as he did for the vaunted 49ers defense the last two years to help keep him fresh.

Gipson’s experience and mentorship as he enters his 13th NFL season could prove valuable to the Colts young secondary. With experience on 6 different teams and even more different schemes, there is little he hasn’t seen or learned in the NFL.

While Gipson might not be in the Colts long term plans on the roster, he could provide good coverage snaps in the rotation while allowing Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas II, Daniel Scott, or even a rookie to gain valuable reps as well. With a proven teacher of the game on the field with them, he could help some of them take the next step in their development as potential long term safeties for the Colts. That mentorship could have an much longer impact on the Colts than his time on field donning a horseshoe. For an inexpensive price, I could see this move allowing the Colts to still have cap leftover for another signing or two as well.

Steven Nelson, CB

The Colts could look for a veteran Corner as well this Free Agency, and turning to a divisional rival might be a solution. Former Texans CB Steven Nelson had an impressive 2023 season as their boundary Cornerback 2 (though he did become their top man for 6 weeks when Derek Stingley Jr. was injured). He finished the year tied 19th in Passes Defended with 12 while adding 4 INTs. He has only allowed 1 TD in each of the past 2 seasons as well.

Adept as a man coverage corner while providing above average zone skills, Nelson would provide a proven starting caliber Cornerback to the Colts. The 31 year old Cornerback has had a solid career so far, and has a projected Spotrac Market value of $8.4 million per year. If he signs with the Colts, he gives them a short term starter while allowing Julius Brents, Dallis Flowers, &/or Jaylon Jones to develop on the other side of the field from him.

It might be an awkward reunion with new Colts backup Quarterback Joe Flacco in Training Camp though considering what happened in the 2023 Wildcard Round...

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB

If the Colts want a big, physical, and very athletic veteran Cornerback who performed very well in 2023, one of their targets has to be Ahkello Witherspoon. He went through a gauntlet last year, being the 5th most targeted Corner in 2023 with 99. However Witherspoon prevailed, allowing the 4th lowest completion % among all Corners in 2023. All while being a 6’3 200lb Corner with a 9.89 Relative Athletic Score and 33 inch arms. His profile feels like a Chris Ballard and Gus Bradley cornerback prototype.

The 29 year old Corner had a nice bounceback season in 2023, and previously showed flashes in 2019-2021 with the 49ers and Steelers as a starting Corner. If given another shot at a starting job in a good scheme fit, the Colts could reap a nice reward. He only signed a 1 year, $3 million deal with the Rams last year, but should be do for a nice pay raise. Even still, he likely won’t be the most expensive Corner left to sign in Free Agency.