JuJu Brents has a massive chance to earn his stripes in 2024

An opportunity for a breakout campaign is destined for the hometown Colt.

JuJu Brents can become the shutdown cornerback to salvage the Colts secondary and shadow an opponents’ best receiver. Last April, NFL scouts clamored over his 6-foot-3 frame and 82⅞-inch wingspan, the longest wingspan ever recorded at his position in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine. After securing franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, Indianapolis selected Brents with the No. 44 pick in the second round.

The Indianapolis native played nine games during his rookie season and compiled 43 tackles, with six passes defended and one forced fumble. The 24-year-old is aggressive at the line of scrimmage and can accelerate to break up pass attempts in zone coverage. Brents was inactive for the first two weeks, but earned a starting nod in the Week 3 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens and made an immediate impact toward the end of the first quarter. He tracked down running back Kenyan Drake, punched the football loose and recovered the momentum shifting fumble.

Balling from Warren Central to the Shoe.



The Colts enter 2024 with emanate issues in the secondary that have not been addressed, including an emerging starter at either strong or free safety. Colts general manager Chris Ballard planned to rely on youth after using three draft picks on cornerbacks last April, which included Darius Rush in the fifth round and Jaylon Jones in the seventh round. Jones outshined Rush in training camp to make the 53-man roster, then played in all 17 games and made 10 starts during his rookie campaign. Brents missed significant time during training camp and the regular season with numerous hamstring and quadriceps injuries.

“At the end of the day with JuJu, he’s very talented,” Ballard told reporters at his end-of-season press conference on Jan. 11. “He cares deeply. We think he’s going to really be an excellent player, but he’s got to be healthy and he’s got to practice. That’s how you get better. He’s a great kid and he cares. When he played, he played well.”

Ballard was active in retaining homegrown players during the first phase of free agency, but eschewed the chance to take a big swing in a potential trade for L’Jarius Sneed, who was made available from Kansas City and ultimately traded to AFC South rival Tennessee. The front office will lean toward scouting draft prospects to field a competitive team as Richardson progresses back to full health.

A classic dichotomy in free agency philosophies has left the fan base at an impasse, but don’t underestimate the talent set to assemble in Indianapolis. Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley recognized how meticulous Brents and Jones are at taking notes and watching film to detect different releases. Colts head coach Shane Steichen allowed the younger players to earn reps and gain competitive experience on the gridiron. With a full season under his belt, Brents may prove he is Indianapolis’ best perimeter defender.