Colts team owner Jim Irsay is a ‘tough dude’ who’s ‘getting better every day’

According to vice chair Kalen Jackson on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ her father and team owner/CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, Jim Irsay, is ‘a tough dude’ who’s ‘getting better every day’ as he presumably recovers from a recent leg surgery that required hospitalization:

"Dad is doing better and everybody has been so kind checking on him..



He's a tough dude and he's getting better every day" ~ @KalenIJackson #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pvW2Uen39W — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 26, 2024

Mcafee said Tuesday on his show, “I heard it was not good. Right? Is that accurate? Your dad’s a tough dude.” “He is a tough dude,” Jackson responded. “Of course, without going into specifics of his medical condition. He can answer those questions for himself. It’s going to be a long road for him, but he’s getting better every day.”

Irsay’s health issues have been kept largely private—and rightfully so.

It was reported by TMZSports that in early December of this past year, Irsay was found unresponsive by the Carmel police department at his home. While that fueled initial potential speculation, the team did release a statement in the beginning of this year indicating that he was being hospitalized for a severe respiratory illness.

In late February, Colts general manager Chris Ballard indicated that the team owner was “progressing well” and still heavily involved in daily club football operations conversations.

Fox 59/CBS4’s Mike Chappell reported in early March that Irsay was hospitalized for a leg procedure—but was still in good spirits, having even enough levity to joke about the Colts potentially drafting prized Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., who is of course the son of a certain Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion for Irsay’s franchise.

This latest development on Jim Irsay’s health is encouraging as Indy’s eccentric team owner needs to be healthy and ‘back in the owner’s box’ as soon as possible—as it’s not quite the same without him. He adds a lot of passion and personality publicly to the sidelines.