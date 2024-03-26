 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts optimistic QB Anthony Richardson will be ‘good to go’ for spring practice

Colts head coach Shane Steichen offered some words of encouragement and high praise for his young quarterback.

By Luke Schultheis
Indianapolis Colts v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

According to his head coach Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to be ‘good to go’ for spring practice (via ESPN’s Stephen Holder):

Richardson has already resumed throwing the football as he continues to rehab and recover from season-ending shoulder surgery. Judging from how he looked on Friday cheering on the Florida Gators men’s basketball team in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, it appears as though Richardson’s throwing shoulder has fully mended.

Steichen is in attendance this week at the NFL annual league meetings in Orlando, Florida—which also includes the yearly AFC coaches breakfast.

NFL clubs with returning head coaches like Steichen can begin team offseason workout programs on April 15th this spring.

Despite the rookie quarterback’s limited starts in 2023, in particular, Steichen had high praise for Richardson’s internal processing ability—even with his brief experience so far at the pro level:

Obviously, both comments from Steichen regarding Richardson are encouraging, especially coming off an injury-shortened rookie campaign.

After a tantalizing start to his pro career, showcasing his dynamic ability to score with both his arm and legs, here’s hoping Richardson can hit the ground running again, healthy, and right where he left off. It’s clear that his head coach has a lot of conviction in his young quarterback—and for good reason to-date. Richardson has so much talent and potential.

