Report: Colts hosted Texans veteran free agent safety Kareem Jackson on Wednesday

According to NFL reporter Howard Balzer, Houston Texans veteran free agent safety Kareem Jackson visited the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday:

Lions UFA QB Nate Sudfeld visited with the team today. Texans UFA S Kareem Jackson visited the Colts, while Ravens UFA RB J.K. Dobbins visited the Chargers. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) March 27, 2024

Originally a 2010 first round pick of Houston, the longtime Texans (and former Denver Broncos) safety is coming off a 2023 season with both teams in which he recorded 53 tackles (37 solo), 2 interceptions, and 3 passes defensed during 10 games (8 starts).

Now 35 years old, Jackson’s best pro football days are presumably behind him, but it’s possible he may be able to help a team as a veteran depth option with a wealth of proven NFL experience—having had 193 career starts. He initially was a cornerback before transitioning to safety in 2018 as he approached his thirties.

Per PFF (subscription), Jackson was their 52nd best graded safety with a +66.4 overall grade—including a +75.4 coverage grade, this past season.

Of course, the Colts could use some safety help. Specifically, starter Julian Blackmon remains a free agent. While the Colts have reportedly re-engaged him in contract discussions, he’s also had recent free agent visits with both the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, meaning his return to Indianapolis is far from a guarantee right now.

Otherwise, neither Rodney Thomas II nor Nick Cross were able to run away with the starting safety position alongside Blackmon—as neither was nearly consistent enough in coverage.

Jackson could be a solid depth option, and the Colts have had some success with veteran safeties in the past—including former 2x NFL Pro Bowler Mike Adams and more recently, Rodney McLeod. That being said, if that’s the only ‘big’ offseason addition at the safety position for Indianapolis, it leaves a lot to be desired, all things considered.