Report: Colts have recently re-engaged free agent starting safety Julian Blackmon in contract discussions

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, the Indianapolis Colts have re-engaged starting free agent safety Julian Blackmon in recent contract discussions:

“(Chris) Ballard strongly suggested there would be roster moves to come, particularly in the secondary,” writes Holder. “The Colts, he said, have re-engaged with safety Julian Blackmon, their 2020 third-round pick who remains on the market after visits to the Bills and 49ers in the past week. The Colts are also likely to consider a cornerback with their first-round draft pick, 15th overall, next month.”

After an initial slow start, Blackmon has seen his free agent market garner more-and-more interest as of late—as he’s had recent visits with both the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, although he didn’t ultimately reach a contract with either returning playoff team.

He’d also be the one projected starter of the Colts 2024 free agency class that includes Michael Pittman Jr., Grover Stewart, Kenny Moore II, and Rigoberto Sanchez that Indianapolis has yet to re-sign—which is somewhat peculiar given how much general manager Chris Ballard has prioritized (*to the tune of over $200 million) his other internal free agent starters.

Perhaps that’s a clear indication that Blackmon perceives his contract value as higher than what the actual market believes it to be right now. There’s some genuine interest, but not enough where any potential suitor has currently met his contract demands to ink a deal.

What is clear is that the Colts could use his help next season and likely would welcome a return (*pending the price is right)—although Indy is kicking the tires on other safety options, including veteran Kareem Jackson, who was brought in for a free agent visit on Wednesday.