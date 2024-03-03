Report: Colts recently met with Washington wideout Rome Odunze at the NFL Combine

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that met with Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze at this past week’s NFL Combine (via The Roar’s Billy Marshall):

Rapsheet just mentioned the Colts, Jaguars, Rams, and Steelers met with Rome at the Combine — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 3, 2024

The 6’2,” 212 pound junior wideout caught 92 receptions for 1,640 receiving yards (17.8 ypr. avg.) and 13 touchdown receptions during 15 starts this past season—as he earned consensus All-American and All-Pac 12 honors (the latter for a consecutive season).

Odunze had a very impressive 9.69 RAS out of a maximum of 10.0 after recording his recent NFL Combine measurables:

I've never been more confident that a WR is going to hit than Rome Odunze.



He checked every box. pic.twitter.com/lRxRHT5uGo — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 3, 2024

WR Rome Odunze didn't disappoint today. Outstanding positional workout and testing. What a top-7 pick looks like.



6027, 212 pounds

9 1/4 hand, 32 1/4 arm, 76 3/4 wing



40: 4.45

10: 1.52

Vert: 39"

Broad: 10'4"

3-cone: 6.88

S. Shuttle: 4.03 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 3, 2024

6. Yep, Rome Odunze is that guy. I’ve stood 10 feet away from Julio running routes full speed and I’ve stood 10 feet away from Rome. It felt pretty darn close.



7. Payton Wilson was genuinely annoyed with himself that he didn’t crack into the 4.3s. And he could probably do it too — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 3, 2024

It’s not hard to see how the Colts would be really impressed with Odunze as a top wideout prospect given his incredibly high level of collegiate production and elite athleticism—as an exceptional ‘contested catch’ artist. Not to mention, his top level of competitiveness:

This was an INCREDIBLE moment unlike anything I’ve ever seen at the combine when it comes to elite talent like Rome Odunze.



He was the last prospect on the field. The day was done for everyone else. Not Rome. He vowed to complete EVERY aspect of testing. 3-Cone testing was last… pic.twitter.com/cNNr06jqUG — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 3, 2024

There’s no question that Odunze would be a ‘slam dunk’ selection with Indy’s 15th overall pick, as the ‘1A’ to re-signed Michael Pittman Jr.’s ‘1B’ in the Colts passing game—and by providing 2nd-year quarterback Anthony Richardson an elite receiver to work with going forward.

That being said, it would be pretty shocking if he slides out of the Top 7-10 players selected in this year’s draft—meaning Indianapolis would likely have to trade up a bit to get him.