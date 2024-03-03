 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts recently met with Washington wideout Rome Odunze at the NFL Combine

Colts recently met with one of the elite wideout prospects at the NFL Combine this year, but will he even be realistically available at #15?

By Luke Schultheis
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that met with Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze at this past week’s NFL Combine (via The Roar’s Billy Marshall):

The 6’2,” 212 pound junior wideout caught 92 receptions for 1,640 receiving yards (17.8 ypr. avg.) and 13 touchdown receptions during 15 starts this past season—as he earned consensus All-American and All-Pac 12 honors (the latter for a consecutive season).

Odunze had a very impressive 9.69 RAS out of a maximum of 10.0 after recording his recent NFL Combine measurables:

It’s not hard to see how the Colts would be really impressed with Odunze as a top wideout prospect given his incredibly high level of collegiate production and elite athleticism—as an exceptional ‘contested catch’ artist. Not to mention, his top level of competitiveness:

There’s no question that Odunze would be a ‘slam dunk’ selection with Indy’s 15th overall pick, as the ‘1A’ to re-signed Michael Pittman Jr.’s ‘1B’ in the Colts passing game—and by providing 2nd-year quarterback Anthony Richardson an elite receiver to work with going forward.

That being said, it would be pretty shocking if he slides out of the Top 7-10 players selected in this year’s draft—meaning Indianapolis would likely have to trade up a bit to get him.

