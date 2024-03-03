Indy earns high marks hosting another NFL Combine—where it should remain forever

Having done so since 1987, Indianapolis hosted another NFL Combine.

The results were the same, as the ‘Circle City’ once again earned high marks for its ease, convenience, and Midwestern hospitality hosting the league’s annual event dedicated to drills, medicals, interviews, and of course, those physical measurables (RAS, anyone?).

The NFL has recently flirted with the idea of making the NFL Combine a destination event, changing each year, much like the current NFL Draft right now.

However, Indianapolis simply makes sense as its forever home. (Right now, we know it’ll remain in Indy for at least the year 2025). Logistically, Indy has climate-controlled Lucas Oil Stadium, the convention center, hotels, restaurants (including that world famous ‘sizzling’ St. Elmo’s shrimp cocktail), and medicals all close nearby.

The downtown is clean, comfortable, and easy to navigate (and has connected skywalks during colder temperatures). This year, combine attendees were surprisingly even greeted by balmy Indiana late February/early March temperatures in the high sixties at times.

I recall a popular saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!”

Right now, there’s no reason for the NFL to tinker with something that is working extremely well in the minds of almost everyone who annually attends it. I get the NFL is motivated by views and revenue, but there’s just not the same intrigue with the NFL Combine—as you get with the NFL Draft which has trade ups and prospect/team storylines, and isn’t just essentially elite athletes performing individual drills in tank-tops and spandex shorts.

So let’s have it be hosted by the same city that makes the most sense logistically and has continued year-after-year to work incredibly well by delivering high level results?

However, don’t just take it from me, as I’m clearly biased as a native Hoosier.

Take it from those who operate within the national media and share a similar sentiment:

NFL Combine should leave Indianapolis.



Well done again this year, Indy. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 3, 2024

Indianapolis is a very underrated city. Clean, can walk everywhere, a basketball arena and football stadium downtown, good spots for food, easy to get around, centrally located.



The NFL Combine should continue to be here every year — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) March 1, 2024

Indianapolis is literally the only thing about the NFL Combine universally agreed upon as correct. https://t.co/ME0Ra4CkUf — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) March 3, 2024

Another NFL combine in the books for me. One of my favorite weeks of the year for many reasons. May it never leave Indianapolis. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 3, 2024

✌️, Indy. And thank you.



Everything about the city is perfect for combine week. And here’s my guess—with coaches/players increasingly making business decisions on showing up, as the NFL focuses on monetizing it, moving it would crater participation.



Don’t do it, owners. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 3, 2024

The Scouting Combine belongs in Indy. If the NFL tries to make it a traveling road show, it could diminish in relevance and attendance by players and coaches. https://t.co/ikX74AYlaU — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 3, 2024