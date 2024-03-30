The Colts’ elite eight

The teams are set with one game separating them from the Final Four in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The Elite Eight kicks off Saturday evening and it got me thinking, who are the eight best Indianapolis Colts players of all time. Of course with every list, someone will be forgotten and people will disagree, but let’s just have some fun. To keep things semi recent, I am going back twenty years to include players. There is no particular order and the committee didn’t meet to decide any seeds. Here we go!

Peyton Manning

Nothing more to say. This is a big fat “duh”.

Edgerrin James

James is the franchise’s leader in rushing yards and helped lead an incredibly high powered offense during his time in the horseshoe. The fourth overall pick lived up to the hype as he was quick and elusive in the backfield. Add four All-Pro selections and an induction into the Hall of Fame, the only thing missing from his resume was being a part of a Super Bowl championship team. He left one year too soon, but he still got this ring from the Colts.

Marvin Harrison

Although the junior version is the one making headlines these days, Harrison Sr. was a force to be reckoned with on the field. The beauty of Harrison’s game was that he never looked or felt like a threat, but there he was, shredding a defense with precision. The soft hands and toe touches that would land him right along the sideline were magnificent. He provided one of the greatest highlights in franchise history with his circus touchdown catch against the Patriots. Go ahead and spike that ball, Marvin.

Dwight Freeney

The soon to be Hall of Famer deserves it. Everyone knew he was going to use the spin or swim through move but no one could stop it. With 125.5 sacks and 47 forced fumbles to his name, when the defense needed one more stop at the end of the game, you could bet Freeney had a good shot at slamming the door shut. For being undersized coming out of college, he played a big role in bringing a championship to Indianapolis.

Andrew Luck

The ultimate “what if” for the Colts in my opinion. The man was spectacular. He took a horrendous roster and dragged it to the playoffs his first year. When he wasn’t busy getting slammed to the turf behind a porous offensive line, he could be seen dropping bombs all over the field. He could escape the pocket and make great plays. The fact that he took several teams to the playoffs and even made runs in the playoffs was truly remarkable. The fact that people still lament the fact that his teams could have eventually won a Super Bowl if they could have kept him upright says it all.

Adam Vinatieri

The GOAT. Is this the one player in all of sports that there is really no debate? Consider the Super Bowls, the clutch kicks, and the fact that he is the highest scorer in NFL history, there is really no room for doubt. I know kickers don’t have a rich history of being in the Hall of Fame, but when his time is due, look for him to be on the first ballot. I would have to assume it would be unanimous too.

T.Y Hilton

Drafted the same year as Luck, Hilton was almost an afterthought. That afterthought didn’t last long as he soon proved to be Luck’s go-to target up the field, down the field, in the endzone, and for big third downs. That reliability really took off when Reggie Wayne’s time came to an end. Hilton has the third most receiving yards in team history, coming just short of 10,000. The “Ghost” delivered some terrifying highlights over the years and it was always a treat watching him take the Texans to the woodshed. His signature “T” “Y” celebration will not be forgotten.

Reggie Wayne

Speaking of Reggie Wayne, what a spectacular life-long Colt. Yes, he spent six hours with the Patriots, but he was really only part of the Colts franchise during his career. The team meant so much to him that he has returned as a coach. During his playing days, he was the perfect running mate to Harrison and was more than able to handle the load as the number one once Harrison hung them up. Chants of “Reggie, Reggie” echoed throughout the RCA Dome and Lucas Oil. Watching him catch a wide open touchdown against the Bears in the Super Bowl and the ball that popped into the air during the AFC Championship that same year will forever stick in my head.

There you have it. My elite eight. Are there some biases? Sure, but I think most will be in agreement with my list. All of these players are staples of the franchise and helped bring long term success. What more could you ask for?