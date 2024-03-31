Pro Football Focus lists TE, CB and S as Colts’ biggest remaining needs following free agency

Although the NFL has started to transition from its free agency period to the upcoming NFL Draft in April, the Indianapolis Colts still have a few areas where they could look to add more talent to bolster their roster for the 2024 season.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Colts’ three biggest remaining needs are tight end, cornerback and safety.

As far as tight end is concerned, Indianapolis has several intriguing options at the position already, including veterans Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson and second-year starter Will Mallory. All three played fairly significant roles for the Colts’ offense last season, producing a combined 61 receptions for 736 yards and four touchdowns.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, whose name has been tossed around in mock drafts for the Colts throughout the offseason, is an interesting prospect that would, no doubt, provide Indianapolis with an athletic weapon at the tight end position.

Although, Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard has invested a fair amount of resources at the tight end position already, most recently using as a third-round pick on former Virginia product Jelani Woods in 2022. Despite missing all of last season with lingering hamstring injuries, Woods remains an interesting player to keep an eye on for Indianapolis heading into next season.

The Colts’ secondary, however, is a different story. Indianapolis re-signed almost all their in-house free agents this offseason, including veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II. Outside of Moore, though, Indianapolis has one of the youngest and most inexperienced cornerback rooms in the entire league. Second-year starters Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents showed promise in their own right as rookies last season, but there are questions surrounding Indianapolis’ other starters. Dallis Flowers is coming off a torn Achilles, and Darrell Baker Jr. had his fair share of ups and downs for the Colts last season, too.

One could argue that cornerback and safety are 1A and 1B in the order of Indianapolis’ remaining needs. Currently, the Colts’ starters at safety are Rodney Thomas II and Nick Cross, both of whom struggled for Indianapolis to close out the 2023 season. Bringing back veteran safety Julian Blackmon remains an option for the Colts. Blackmon, 25, led the team with four interceptions while recording eight pass deflections and 65 solo tackles in 15 games played last season.

Indianapolis could certainly use another veteran presence in their secondary to go along with Moore, most notably at safety. Luckily for the Colts, as of now, there are plenty of available players at that position. Both Justin Simmons and Quandre Diggs, for example excellent options that would instantly provide the Indianapolis with a needed boost to their secondary.

Whether it’s through the available options in free agency or April’s NFL Draft, it’ll be interesting to see the Colts’ approach toward addressing their remaining roster needs.