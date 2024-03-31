Colts ‘run it back’ campaign officially begins in 2 weeks

“I believe in continuity.” — Shane Steichen

Following the first season of the Shane Steichen era, the main theme of the Indianapolis Colts 2024 off-season defines how an unbroken bond and consistent operation exists in the building. Colts general manager Chris Ballard was persistent in retaining players who began their NFL careers sporting and representing the horseshoe.

Nine of the 11 free agents the Colts have signed this off-season were in-house players who chose to remain in Indianapolis. Instead of paying a premium price to players on the open market, the Colts managed to ink the best available receiver, defensive tackle and slot corner. All who fetched interest from other NFL teams.

Free agent safety Julian Blackmon is still available despite reportedly testing the open market after visits with perennial contenders Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. Blackmon produced a single-season career-best 88 tackles, eight pass deflections, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 2023. His four picks were tied for the third-most among safeties last season. According to ESPN, Blackmon is the second-highest ranked free agent safety available, behind Justin Simmons.

Lowest Passer Rating Allowed by Safeties (min. 40 targets) entering Week 18 in the NFL:



1) #Ravens Kyle Hamilton - 38.4

2) #Colts Julian Blackmon - 46.6

3) #Falcons Jessie Bates - 58.2

4) #Ravens Geno Stone - 63.0

5) #Jaguars Rayshawn Jenkins - 64.7

6) #Lions Kerby Joseph - 68.5… https://t.co/3ar7vQ7jAc pic.twitter.com/ay66i9Oqty — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 3, 2024

Blackmon is faced with the reality of a diminished market at his position, coupled with a history of battling through severe injuries. The 25-year-old has struggled to last through a full 18-Week season since he was drafted by Indianapolis in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has suffered through two season-ending injuries during his four-year career, including a torn ACL in 2019 and a torn Achilles in 2021. He was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a shoulder injury in the Week 16 loss in Atlanta, which cost the rest of his 2023 campaign. If healthy, it would behoove the front office to agree to terms with Blackmon to solidify a starter in the last line of defense.

Caught up with #Colts GM Chris Ballard today. I’ll have more in @TheAthleticNFL soon, but my two biggest takeaways are:



1. Indy has been in contact with SS Julian Blackmon and will remain patient at CB



2. Colts believe QB Anthony Richardson can really elevate this team pic.twitter.com/89obwhM0Ey — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) March 26, 2024

Indianapolis will cope with its share of key departures. The quarterback who threw for the most yards and the running back who ran for the most yards last season both departed in free agency to seek a starting spot elsewhere. Gardner Minshew signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. In 13 starts, the Pro Bowl quarterback finished with a 7-6 record and reached career marks with 305 completions for 3,305 passing yards. Running back Zack Moss agreed to a two-year, $8M deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. Moss posted career-highs with 794 rushing yards, 986 yards from scrimmage, and seven total touchdowns with the Colts in 2023.

The Colts are set to begin their offseason workout program on April 15. During Phase One of NFL offseason training programs, coaches can hold team meetings and focus on strength, conditioning and physical rehabilitation. Phase Two involves on-field workouts conducted at a walk-through pace with no live contact or offensive vs defensive team drills permitted. Organized Team Activities (OTA’s) are scheduled on May 21-23 and May 29-31. The Colts can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 team drills during OTA’s, but no live contact is permitted.