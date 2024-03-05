Early Look Into Free Agency For The Colts

The Colts will head into free agency with around $58 million in cap space, with the potential to increase it significantly with some roster moves. That amount gives Colts GM Chris Ballard plenty of room to make some of the moves he wants to this off-season. Ballard does have a few decision to make in terms of the Colts own free agents but after that he has the opportunity to address some of the teams roster needs in free agency. Here is an early look at potential targets Ballard could look at to address the teams needs.

Jaylon Johnson, Cornerback

The Colts secondary is very inconsistent, there’s games where they shut down the opponents receivers and then there’s games where they get destroyed down the field. The Colts have Juju Brents, Jaylon Jones and Kenny Moore pencilled in to start, however Moore is set to be a free agent and no certainty to be re-signed. Both Brents and Jones are rookies coming off up and down seasons. There is a huge need for a veteran corner to be added to the group.

Jaylon Johnson would be the perfect addition to the Colts cornerback group. Johnson is coming off a 2nd team All-Pro year in which he managed 36 tackles, 10 pass defense and a career high 4 interceptions. Johnson would make a great cornerback duo with Brents, however he won’t be cheap.

Josh Uche, Defensive End

Josh Uche has been a bright spark on the Patriots defensive line the past few years. The former 2020 second round pick out of Michigan had a slow start to his first two years of his career appearing in thirteen games and managing just 4 sacks. He had a breakout year in his third year in the league amassing 11 sacks. Uche has only started three games during his time with the Patriots and but has managed 18.5 sacks in a limited playing time.

Uche is a good athlete for his size, standing at 6’3” and 240lbs, the Colts would deploy him as a rotational piece at the defensive end position providing competition for Kwity Paye.

Jeremy Chinn, Safety

The Colts safety plan in 2023 was very underwhelming and there is a huge need at the position this off-season. Starter Julian Blackmon is a free agent whilst Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas are currently far too inconsistent to rely on. The Colts moved Blackmon to a more strong safety role in 2023 but his skill set allows him to be versatile in playing deep too.

Jeremy Chinn is a safety who would be perfect as a strong safety in the Colts system, allowing Blackmon to man the deeper safety role if he is re-signed. Chinn is an uber athletic hybrid safety-linebacker who plays best when he is moved around and faced up against tight ends and running backs. Chinn only saw the field for a lowly 39 percent of the Panther’s defensive snaps in 2033, which is far away from the 90+ percent snap share he logged during his first three seasons, however he did have an injury which plagued his season. Getting Chinn in a Kam Chancellor type role in Gus Bradley’s defense would be a huge addition to a struggling safety room.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Running Back

The Colts running back room was lights out in 2023. Zack Moss stepped into a starter role early in the year until Jonathan Taylor returned from a contract despite and lit up the field in his usual fashion. Looking forward into 2024 the Colts have just Taylor and rookie Evan Hull under contract. Another running back is needed who brings a different skill set.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a former first rounder who never lived up to first round hype, however he has a career yards per carry of 4.2, along with a career yards per reception of 8.6. Edwards-Helaire is a good receiving back, a patient runner and would fit well in the Colts rushing scheme. He would make for a good option as a RB3 and receiving back in the Colts offense, giving respite to Taylor and rotating in with Hull.