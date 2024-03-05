Report: Colts TE Drew Ogletree has domestic battery charges ‘dismissed with prejudice’

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree reportedly had felony charges ‘dismissed with prejudice’ on Tuesday, according to multiple reports, including ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

The charges originally brought against Ogletree were from a domestic violence investigation in December:

NEWS: All domestic violence charges against Colts TE Drew Ogletree have been dismissed today in Hendricks County, Indiana. Prosecutors determined there was a lack of sufficient evidence to move forward. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 5, 2024

The charges against Ogletree were dismissed Tuesday in Hendricks County, Indiana.

In the state’s motion to dismiss, prosecutors wrote that “subsequent interviews with all of the parties involved revealed information and evidence not provided to law enforcement on the night of the alleged incident. The evidence is insufficient to prosecute this case,” per ESPN’s Holder.

Following the dismissed charges, Ogletree’s agent, Brain Hamilton, released a statement which said, in part:

“While preliminary investigations may have led to an arrest, that was only the start of the investigation process. Law enforcement officials continued their investigation into the facts of this case, and after completing their review of the evidence, the Hendricks County Prosecutor dismissed the case.” “Andrew has always maintained his innocence and he has been fully exonerated.”

Ogletree was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list by the NFL and ‘was prohibited from practicing and playing in games, but was still paid while police and the NFL conducted their investigations,’ according to The Athletic’s James Boyd.

He remains currently on the commissioner’s exempt list.

As of now, it’s unclear what Ogletree’s future may be with Indianapolis. The former sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft recorded nine receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games last season.