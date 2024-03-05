Colts QB Anthony Richardson ‘making really, really good progress’ in rehab throwing

According to his head coach Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is ‘making really, really good progress’ in his rehab throwing—as the 2nd-year quarterback continues to commute back and forth from Florida and Indiana this early offseason (via The Indy Star’s Joel A. Erickson):

Steichen says Anthony Richardson has been back and forth between here and Florida, he's throwing.



No timetable for Richardson's return, "but he's making really, really good progress." — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 5, 2024

Richardson resumed throwing a few weeks ago around mid-February and reportedly is “ahead of schedule” regarding his rehab from a season-ending shoulder surgery.

Having suffered through the heartbreak of Andrew Luck’s ultimately career-ending lingering injuries, the Colts and general manager Chris Ballard have alluded to taking a much more cautious approach regarding the recovery of their latest franchise quarterback hopeful:

#Colts GM Chris Ballard explained they aren't going to rush Anthony Richardson's rehab from injury because "I lived through the last one (Andrew Luck) and I learned a lot of lessons living through the last one."pic.twitter.com/yg1vdjTFed — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 29, 2024

While Richardson may be technically ‘ahead of schedule,’ the Colts aren’t going to rush him back by any means as you’re talking about the long-term health of your potential franchise cornerstone—and overall success of your franchise for a decade plus—as he’s only 21 years old, with hopefully a lot of many great years of playing starting quarterback for Indianapolis ahead of him.

The latest health update by Steichen is no doubt encouraging though.