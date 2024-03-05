 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts QB Anthony Richardson ‘making really, really good progress’ in rehab throwing

Colts head coach Shane Steichen provided another encouraging update on Anthony Richardson’s road to recovery—as he’s progressing throwing the football.

By Luke Schultheis
Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

According to his head coach Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is ‘making really, really good progress’ in his rehab throwing—as the 2nd-year quarterback continues to commute back and forth from Florida and Indiana this early offseason (via The Indy Star’s Joel A. Erickson):

Richardson resumed throwing a few weeks ago around mid-February and reportedly is “ahead of schedule” regarding his rehab from a season-ending shoulder surgery.

Having suffered through the heartbreak of Andrew Luck’s ultimately career-ending lingering injuries, the Colts and general manager Chris Ballard have alluded to taking a much more cautious approach regarding the recovery of their latest franchise quarterback hopeful:

While Richardson may be technically ‘ahead of schedule,’ the Colts aren’t going to rush him back by any means as you’re talking about the long-term health of your potential franchise cornerstone—and overall success of your franchise for a decade plus—as he’s only 21 years old, with hopefully a lot of many great years of playing starting quarterback for Indianapolis ahead of him.

The latest health update by Steichen is no doubt encouraging though.

