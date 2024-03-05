Report: Colts place non-exclusive franchise tag on WR Michael Pittman Jr.

The Indianapolis Colts are placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., according to the team. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news. This is the first time the Colts have used the franchise tag in 11 years, when the organization tagged former punter Pat McAfee in 2013.

The #Colts are placing the franchise tag on WR Michael Pittman Jr., per sources.



The tag is worth $21.816M. The sides have been working on a long-term deal and those talks figure to continue. pic.twitter.com/T4XLr7hElj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 5, 2024

We have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on WR Michael Pittman Jr. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 5, 2024

The tag, which as Pelissero notes is worth $21.8 million, will keep the Colts’ top wideout in Indianapolis through the 2024 season. Additionally, as noted by Colts’ IndyStar Insider, Joel A. Erickson: Under the non-exclusive tag, Pittman Jr. is allowed to negotiate with other teams, and if an offer is made somewhere else, Indianapolis can either match that deal or they would receive two first-round picks from Pittman Jr.’s new team.

Colts go non-exclusive with the franchise tag.



Under non-exclusive tag, Pittman can negotiate with other teams, and if he gets an offer elsewhere, Indy can either match the deal or get two first-round picks from his new team.



First time Colts have used tag since 2013. https://t.co/5WWkYeFNez — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 5, 2024

In a meeting with local media members during last week’s NFL Combine, Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard gave an emphatic ‘yes’ when asked whether Pittman Jr. would be with the team come September.

Although this move was expected, according to Erickson (via Twitter/X), “the Colts kept negotiating with Pittman Jr. right up until the deadline, and my understanding is the two sides were not that far away.”

In other words, the two sides will likely keep working toward a long-term deal, and the non-exclusive franchise tag was used to extend the negotiating window.

Pittman Jr.’s value to Indianapolis’ offense goes without saying. Last season, he appeared in 16 games and set career-highs in receptions with 109 and receiving yards with 1,152 to go along with four touchdowns.

Having a player of Pittman Jr.’s caliber and one with his experience on their offense next season will be significant for the continued development of quarterback Anthony Richardson.

“It’s huge,” Steichen said in a meeting with local media on Tuesday. “When you’ve got a reliable player like Pitt that’s going to to show up every Sunday and make plays like he does, it definitely helps a young quarterback. To keep getting that chemistry with those two guys building will be huge for Anthony’s growth.”

“The player he is, the person he is, the competitor he is, the playmaker he is, we love everything about him,” Steichen said of Pittman Jr.

The Colts have until July 15 to come to a long-term agreement with Pittman Jr. Otherwise, he’ll play on the franchise tag next season.