Colts hadn’t used the franchise tag in over a decade before today’s move

The Indianapolis Colts made sure of one thing today: Michael Pittman Jr. isn’t going anywhere. A non-exclusive franchise tag was deployed today to keep him on the roster this season with the hopes that both sides can come to a longer terrm deal. While another team could still sign him based on the non-exclusive nature of the tag, the Colts have the ability to match the offer, and the other team would have to surrender two first round draft picks. That makes Pittman virtually untouchable because as much as the team values him, a top dollar contract and two first round picks would prove too rich for most other teams to part with to sign him away from the Colts.

The deadline to either franchise tag him or sign him to a new contract was today, so the move wasn’t overly surprising. There was hope that a new contract could be reached before the deadline to avoid the tag, but that did not materalize in time. The tag will cost the Colts $21.8 million. Franchise tags are useful tools but not a long term solution. Over the years the Colts have either not found a need or desire to use it because the last time they locked a player up with one was Pat McAfee all the way back in 2013. Although he has been the GM for some time now, that means Chris Ballard has yet to use the tag during his tenure.

Ok, so the headline picture gave away the answer to the last tagged player in McAffee, but do you know the one before that? Robert Mathis in 2012 and Peyton Manning in 2011. The Colts used it three years in a row. That was quite the run on the franchise tag before it seemed to disappear from existence in the Colts’ arsenal to retain players. It makes perfect sense to use it in times such as this. A deal couldn’t be reached, and the team gains the advantage by applying it. The player gets a good chunk of change, but they also miss out on long term security that a new contract would bring. If they get injuried it could have a great impact on future earnings. Players view the franchise tag with less favorable eyes than a team’s brass does.

Either way, both sides seem to be content with the franchise tag and the direction discussions are heading. It is unfortunate that things couldn’t get worked out before the deadline, but it is encouraging that the Colts didn’t apply the tag the instant they could have. It shows a willingness to find a solution that fits both parties and not them imposing their will against Pittman. Yes, the tag is used seldomly by the franchise and had to be dusted off after sitting idle for over a decade. Here’s hoping it will be another ten years before they need it again.