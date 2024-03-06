Rumor: Colts are expressing interest in Super Bowl champion

The Indianapolis Colts don’t normally make much noise in free agency as Chris Ballard has shown an incredibly conservative approach. He is not one to part with draft picks easily and loves to hold on to cap space for ultimate flexibility. If there was ever a year, and there was ever a player, and there was ever a position of need, this could be it.

L’Jarius Sneed is a name to keep an eye on as free agency gets underway. Although he was franchised tagged by the Kansas City Chiefs, he could be very much in play via trade. He was a lock down corner, and as Tyler Dragon of USA Today reported, he could be one of the best at the position.

“Sneed is one of the best zone cover corners in the NFL. According to Next Gen Stats, Sneed allowed no touchdowns and a league-low four yards per target while in zone coverage in 2023.”

It isn’t surprising to see so many teams in line for his services. One of those reportedly hopeful clubs is the Colts.

The Colts have indeed been monitoring Sneed’s situation for a while. Something to watch. https://t.co/rfunDUpXer — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 6, 2024

At this point, everything is rumor at best. That is what makes this time of year fun, yet frustrating. The vast majority of these reports or rumors will go nowhere. That doesn’t mean this one should. Whether the Colts make a move to trade for Sneed or look at other free agents or the draft is still up in the air, but they need to do something. Adding veteran talent at the position is a must. Sneed would be ideal but would also come at a price; perhaps a second round pick and a day three selection seems appropriate.

Chances are this won’t be a Ballard type move. With so many teams seemingly interested, Ballard won’t get into a bidding war. Sneed is top talent, but there will be other players and opportunities to acquire talent at the position this offseason. It is a longshot, but it is something to keep an eye on, if just for fun.