PFF lists Colts as ‘potential landing spot’ for Dolphins free agent safety Brandon Jones

According to PFF, the Indianapolis Colts are a ‘potential landing spot’ for Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones, their 175th best ranked 2024 free agent overall:

175. S BRANDON JONES, MIAMI DOLPHINS Potential landing spot(s): Indianapolis Colts The Colts may need to replace Julian Blackmon in free agency, and even if not, they could stand to add some talent on the backend. Jones made the most of his opportunities in 2023, with two interceptions on just 11 targets, and he’s shown a knack for punching out the football, forcing a fumble in every season of his career.

Originally selected by the Dolphins in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the listed 6’1,” 190 pound safety recorded 48 tackles (36 solo), 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 4 passes defensed, and a forced fumble during 16 games (6 starts) this past season for Miami.

Per PFF, the 4th-year safety was the 16th best overall player at his position, earning a +75.4 overall grade—including a +76.2 coverage grade. Specifically, Jones was targeted a mere 11 times in coverage for 8 receptions, 41 total receiving yards, a touchdown pass, and 2 interceptions—as well as an opposing passer rating of just 68.9.

As noted, Colts’ starter Julian Blackmon is a pending free agent at safety after somewhat of a breakout 2023 campaign before his season-ending injury. The Colts would presumably like to re-sign him—all things considered, but it may come down to his free agency cost.

Regardless though, it’s not as though the Colts couldn’t use more help even alongside Blackmon on the backend of their secondary, as neither Rodney Thomas II nor Nick Cross was able to successfully run away with the other starting job at safety last year, with a lot of inconsistent play in coverage.

Given that he wasn’t a full-time starter for the Dolphins defense, yet was productive when provided the playing time, it’s possible that Jones could be a bit of a free agent sleeper at safety—maybe even for the Colts next season.