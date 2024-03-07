FLEX Mock Draft: Ace the Colts first 3 draft picks

With the 2024 NFL Draft just seven weeks away, two primary objectives for Stampede Blue are to provide comprehensive coverage of the 2024 off-season and to ace the next draft class for the Indianapolis Colts. Let’s tackle the first three rounds to focus on current positions in need of depth.

First Round: Cornerback - Terrion Arnold (Alabama)

Indianapolis can address the lack of depth at cornerback with the 15th pick in April’s NFL Draft if Terrion Arnold is available. Alabama’s six-foot, 190-pound defensive back is among the most versatile college prospects available. He is athletic enough to defend outside the numbers, in the slot and alluded to his free safety origin in high school. During last week’s media interviews at the Indiana Convention Center, Arnold mentioned his high school John Paul II Catholic in Tallahassee, Fla. ran a defense called ‘funnel the ball to Terrion’.

He earned First-Team All-American honors in 2023 after collecting career-highs with 63 tackles, 12 pass deflections, five interceptions and a forced fumble for the Crimson Tide. There is tremendous value to rely on a two-year starter at Alabama as Arnold is comfortable to press in man coverage and play through the whistle. At Friday’s combine workout, Arnold ran a 4.5, 40-yard dash and showcased profound agility during the on-field drills. He attacks the run with intentions to jar the ball free and has the closing speed to attack the hands of opposing receivers and break-up potential receptions. With so many first rounders projected to be offensive players, the Colts could land the best defensive player at his position to salvage the secondary.

Second Round: Receiver - Roman Wilson (Michigan)

A solid addition to the Colts offense would be receiver Roman Wilson of Michigan. Wilson earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and led the Wolverines to a national championship with 48 receptions for 789 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He is a prolific weapon in space and an outstanding playmaker when the ball is within his grasp. In the 2024 College Football Playoff semifinal, Wilson scored the game-tying touchdown to send the Rose Bowl showdown against Alabama into overtime. With a loaded receiver class, Wilson’s route-running may separate him from the rest of the field.

Wilson displayed elite top-end speed at last Saturday’s combine workout and tied for the sixth-fastest 40-yard dash time among participating receivers, posting an official 4.39. Despite being limited to the slot with a 5-foot-11 frame, Wilson can complement Shane Steichen’s run-pass-option scheme as a potential deep threat with a high ceiling. He creates substantial separation at the line of scrimmage and would add an explosive element to the current receiver unit. Wilson has exceptional hands to haul in the tight-window passes in traffic. 55% of the Stampede Blue community believes the Colts will draft defense in the first round and Wilson is the eighth-ranked receiver on the Pro Football Focus 2024 NFL Draft Big Board.

Every WR class has a top-50 player who "just gets open." That's Roman Wilson this year



Wilson is among the best route-runners in the draft class. He uses his intense speed to put defensive backs on their back foot immediately and works from there



PRO COMPARISON: Tyler Lockett pic.twitter.com/kaiXZTCejy — Football Feen (@f00tballfeen) March 2, 2024

Third Round: Safety - Kamren Kinchens (Miami)

Indianapolis can land the best safety available in Day 2 by drafting safety Kamren Kinchens of Miami. Kinchens earned All-American honors and scored a 90.0 PFF season grade in 2022, fifth among safeties. In 2023, he tallied 59 tackles, five pass deflections, and five interceptions, including a pick-six in Miami’s Week 9 overtime win against Virginia. As a three-year starter, Kinchens racked up 162 total tackles and led the Hurricanes in interceptions in each of the last two seasons. He became Miami’s first player since the late Sean Taylor to compile double-digit interceptions during his collegiate career.

Kinchens measured at 5-foot-11, 203 pounds at last week’s combine. His film supports a ball hawk with astounding range to roam the backend and the instincts to fill in the box and defend the run. He shows an aggressive nature to lay hit-sticks on receivers across the middle. Kinchens is the fourth-ranked safety in PFF’s Big Board and can earn a starting spot during his first training camp. Safety is a position of need in Indianapolis and Kinchens would provide immense versatility in the secondary.

Take the Pro Football Focus Mock Draft Simulator and leave your draft picks in the comments section.