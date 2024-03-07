PFF names Samson Ebukam as Colts’ highest graded 2023 free agency signing

To the surprise of no one, Indianapolis Colts starting defensive end Samson Ebukam was named the team’s highest graded 2023 free agency signing by PFF of last offseason:

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: EDGE SAMSON EBUKAM (84.4) The former Rams and Niners edge defender has experienced a career resurgence in Indianapolis, producing the highest- ingle-season PFF grade of his career. Ebukam amassed 10 PFF sacks on a 14.4% pass-rush win rate, both of which rank as career-best marks.

Quite frankly, the 28 year old proved to be a shrewd signing and really a free agency steal after inking a 3-year, $24M deal. He recorded 57 tackles (39 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 48 total QB pressures, a pass defensed, and 3 forced fumbles during all 17 starts.

Per PFF, Ebukam earned a +84.4 overall grade—including a +80.0 run defense grade, during his debut campaign in Indianapolis.

ESPN also backs up his immediate impact with the Colts, as he had their 16th highest pass rush win rate (19%) and their second (*tied) highest run stop win rate (35%) among all NFL edges from this past season.

Ebukam had a career year and figures to be a mainstay along the Colts starting defensive line for the foreseeable future. He proved to be a significant upgrade in run defense, especially compared to his veteran predecessor Yannick Ngakoue. However, it was really Ebukam’s relentless motor, toughness, and energy that stood out among everything else.