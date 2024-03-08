3 Draft Prospects to Watch for Colts — Week 1

In this series, I’ll be breaking down three intriguing prospects that the Colts should take a strong look at. These prospects could be blue chip first round prospects or diamond in the rough late round guys. This series will run weekly until the draft.

Brock Bowers — Tight End — Georgia

The Colts have a pressing need at tight end and the lack of a good tight end has haunted this team for many years. We’ve seen over the past few years that Super Bowl champions have had top tight ends on their offense and a good tight end opens up the entire offense.

Bowers is one of the best tight end prospects in recent memory. As a blocker, he delivers a great initial punch and finishes his blocks well. He can block in-line or receiver style like on a screens.

As a receiver, he not only runs a variety of routes from all positions, but he is constantly on the move pre-snap and shows a lot of burst and agility for the position. His routes are very detailed and will often use an effective shake move on hard breaking routes. The subtleties he displays (stutters, patience, space recognition) are not only elite for a tight end but also for a regular receiver. His top end speed isn’t great, but he gets the job done on all areas of the field.

He may not be an ideal match for the Colts, who often target high end athletes, but he would be a tremendous fit in Steichen’s system as his game emulates that of Zach Ertz.

Georgia TE Brock Bowers won’t remind anyone of a throwback Y as an extension of the O-line, but he can more than hold his own at the point of attack.



Not a man mover by any means, but it’s a part of his game that goes a little overlooked due to his ability in space. pic.twitter.com/5vTphnwqk4 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 7, 2024

Jackson Powers-Johnson — Center — Oregon

When it comes to offensive linemen, especially interior offensive linemen, violence is a great trait to have. JPJ has that. He was voted as the top center in the FBS last season. On top of good size, he has quick feet and powerful hands.

The Colts don’t necessarily need an interior offensive linemen, but Ryan Kelly is 30 years old and Will Fries will be up for a new contract soon, so the team could be looking to shore the interior for the long-term. He doesn’t have a ton of experience, but that’s why I think the Colts could be a good match as he wouldn’t be pressured into starting and performing right away.

He may not be an athletic match for Chris Ballard, but he possesses the traits you want in a center: violent, tough and powerful. In a deep offensive linemen class, JPJ could very well be there for the Colts in the 2nd round.

Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson is a future All-Pro

pic.twitter.com/7bk7vknjK5 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) March 6, 2024

Quinyon Mitchell — Cornerback — Toledo

We know that Chris Ballard loves athletic players and he especially loves athletic big-bodied players. Mitchell is a big bodied, strong player who had one of the best performances at the combine at his position.

We saw the potential of JuJu Brents and Mitchell could fit very nicely opposite of Brents. Both have similar profiles, although Brents is bigger and Mitchell is more athletic. His athleticism allows him to have great fluidity in his hips so he can change directions quickly and transition from back to front smoothly. His top end speed (4.33) can also hang with just about every receiver in the NFL. What I also don’t think gets mentioned enough is his reaction and chase speed on balls in the air; I think it’s one of his best traits. He has all the makings of a top 5-7 cornerback in this league.

Mitchell projects as a probable first round pick and it’s unlikely that he will be available when the Colts are picking in the 2nd round. If the Colts decide to trade back in the 1st round (to the latter portion of the 1st round), Mitchell could very well be there.