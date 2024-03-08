Colts’ Jim Irsay to serve as presenter for Dwight Freeney’s 2024 Pro Football HoF enshrinement

Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay has been asked by his franchise’s Pro Football Hall of Fame 2024 inductee, Dwight Freeney, to be his honorary presenter this late summer:

Honored and THRILLED to be asked by the great #93 @dwightfreeney to present him into THE HALL in Canton on August 3 @ProFootballHOF pic.twitter.com/GVNnf44cyg — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) March 8, 2024

Freeney, among seven others members of this year’s Hall of Fame class, will be enshrined on August 3rd at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Freeney was recently inducted his second year as a finalist on the ballot and helps lead the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Freeney was a Super Bowl XLI Champion, 3x NFL First-Team All-Pro, 1x NFL 2nd Team All-Pro, 7x Pro Bowler, NFL Sacks Leader, NFL Forced Fumbles, Co-Leader, NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, and Colts Ring of Honor member.

In addition to his numerous playing career accolades, his 125.5 career sacks and 47 forced fumbles were a big reason why his wait for football immortality was pretty short.

It’s not the first time that Irsay has been asked by a former Colts great to serve as their Pro Football Hall of Fame honorary presenter, as both wideout Marvin Harrison and running back Edgerrin James also asked Indianapolis’s eccentric team owner in recent memory respectively

Obviously, this is a tremendous honor for Irsay, which speaks to him not just writing a paycheck for his franchise and players, but someone who’s also well respected and been able to successfully build lasting lifelong relationships with his franchise’s truly great players: