Recovering Jim Irsay jokes about Colts trading up to draft Marvin Harrison Jr.

According to Fox 59/CBS 4’s Mike Chappell, Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay, whose health status has largely been kept private in recent months, is currently being hospitalized following leg surgery—but is doing better and the expectation is he might be released soon:

Irsay declined to elaborate too much on what's gone on over the past few months. “There’s always speculation and rumors that come out. But really, it’s been a tough process. The (leg) procedure was a hard one.

"I’m thankful and blessed with where I am.’’ https://t.co/FPMVT0xjaz — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) March 8, 2024

Despite being hospitalized, Irsay opted to keep things light on Friday evening, even joking that if the Colts—and specifically, general manager Chris Ballard were able to land prized Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., who’s widely a projected 2024 NFL Draft Top 5 pick (and of course, the son of Horseshoe all-time great Marvin Harrison Sr.), that the franchise’s fortunes will be set for the foreseeable future:

And he (jokingly, I think) has draft advice for Chris Ballard.

"If Chris can just figure out how to get Marvin Harrison Jr. here, we’ll be set.’’ https://t.co/5iO8DtfBTa — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) March 8, 2024

For someone who ‘loves ‘dem picks’ and in an already loaded wideout class, it’s hard to envision Ballard realistically willing to surrender the kings ransom of draft capital that it’ll take to trade up to get Harrison Jr.

Even if from purely a sentimentality perspective, it would be truly special given his father’s Hall of Fame legacy in Indianapolis and his son’s eternally bright NFL future—wherever he lands.

That being said, it’s great to see Irsay is doing better and in good spirits. Details over his health status have been kept vague, despite ongoing speculation—and rightfully so, as it’s a private health matter.

Ballard did indicate a few weeks ago that Irsay was ‘progressing well’ and that the sides ‘were talking.’ It appears as though he’s continuing to progress and his health is at least gradually improving—which is encouraging news.