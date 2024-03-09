CBS Sports lists Colts as landing spot for Bills veteran CB Tre’Davious White

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Buffalo Bills are expected to release Pro Bowl veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White as a cap casualty, and CBS Sports lists the Indianapolis Colts among the potential landing spots:

3. CB Tre’Davious White (Buffalo Bills) White has been a star cornerback for several years now, but he suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and a torn Achilles that ended his 2023 campaign. Those injuries are likely a reason why White is now searching for a new team for the first time in his career, but the two-time Pro Bowler and 2019 interceptions co-leader will still be an intriguing player to watch in free agency. Landing spots: Lions, Jaguars, Colts

Originally selected by the Bills in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the 29 year old cornerback has developed into a 2x NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowler—but he has been limited by significant injuries in more recent seasons, missing 24 games over the past two seasons.

The 5’11,” 192 pound cornerback (with 31 1/4” arms) recorded 12 tackles (10 solo), an interception, and 2 passes defensed during 4 starts before suffering a season-ending torn Achilles in 2023.

Of course, it seems unlikely that the Colts will leave this offseason without signing a veteran at either cornerback or safety in their depleted secondary.

White would fit the bill at cornerback, providing a veteran on the other side of 2nd-year JuJu Brents and allow the Colts to focus their early draft capital on other positional needs.

In some respects, it would be similar to Indy’s Xavier Rhodes signing of a few years ago, as the fellow former Pro Bowler proved to be a solid starting short-term fit.