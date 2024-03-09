Would the juice be worth the squeeze for the Colts to trade up for Marvin Harrison Jr.?

The Indianapolis Colts had a good one on their hands when Marvin Harrison adorned the horseshoe on the side of his helmet. In fact, they had more than a good one, they had a hall of famer. He was never the fastest or the physical freak that some receivers are, but his route running ability and soft hands were things of beauty. Now, his son has entered the NFL draft. Fans are salivating over what Marvin Harrison Jr. would look like in this offense with Michael Pittman Jr., Anthony Richardson, and Jonathan Taylor. Is it just a pipe dream, or could it be possible?

Why it is a pipe dream

Two words make this a pipe dream that will never come to fruition: Chris Ballard.

The man loves to trade back, not up. He loves acquiring picks, not surrendering them. While there is expected to be a heavy run on quarterbacks in the first handful of picks, Marvin Harrison isn’t going to slide that far out of the top three or four selections. Moving from spot fifteen up to the three or four spot would take a sizable randsom. A randsom that seems nothing like a Ballard move, especially with a roster that has more than a few holes to fill.

Not only would it take several picks to move up that far, the current GM hasn’t placed as much of a priority in the position during his tenure. He has been all about the offensive and defensive lines looking to win in the treches versus outside the lines. Yes, he franchise tagged Pittman and will still look to sign him to a long term extension, but it isn’t like he can’t have any receivers on the roster, right? Right? Regardless, expecting him to change his philosophy now would not be smart money.

Why it could happen

Jim Irsay is the owner of the team, and he is involved with the decisions of his franchise. Not that he constantly meddles, but he has in the past to get what he wants. He joked about Ballard moving up in the draft to obtain Harrison, but don’t you think he would truly love nothing more than to have him on the team? It would, on some level, mark a return to the glory days. It would be a reminder of those wonderful memories created by his father with the chance to create many more spectatular memories of his own. He would drastically improve the offense and serve as a potential superstar addition like Justin Jefferson and Ja’marr Chase have been for their teams. The offense would be scary.

The spots in the draft needed to get him could be open for sale. The Patriots or Cardinals could be potential spots to move up. I am not saying they would move back to fifteen, but if someone was going to, it seems like they would at least listen to the proposal based on need and prior speculation that they could be open to moving their pick. That is potentially where a team would need to be to get Harrision. Of course, a situation like that couldn’t be initiated until the draft started to see how everything played out, but all I’m saying is that it could happen.

Want it or not. Believe it could happen or not. Drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. in the upcoming April draft is a possibility. It is a longshot, really far out there possibility, but it is still within the realm of possibility. I think the distance needed to move up, the amount that would need to be surrerneded, and the GM calling the shots are enough reason to believe it won’t happen, but you never know until you know.