Former Colts Pro Bowl CB Vontae Davis passes away at 35 years old

According to multiple reports, former Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis has passed away at the age of just 35 years old:

Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis. A great guy, teammate, player. My prayers to Vontae's family. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 1, 2024

We are devastated to hear of Vontae Davis’s passing. He will be deeply missed, and we send our prayers to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/K10FdaLmNV — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 1, 2024

Full details have not been disclosed, but Davis was reportedly found deceased at his personal residence in Southwest Ranches, Florida, and a police death investigation is currently underway.

The former 2009 first round pick of the Miami Dolphins saw his career breakout in Indianapolis following a 2012 offseason trade to the Colts. In Indianapolis, he became a 2x NFL Pro Bowler (2014-15) and shutdown #1 cornerback, helping to lead the Colts to the 2014 AFC Title Game as arguably their best defensive player.

He still held PFF’s highest graded season (2014) at cornerback as of June of 2023.

Injuries and perhaps age eventually ended Davis’s impressive six-year tenure in Indy following the 2017 season, as he was a salary cap casualty.

He signed with the Buffalo Bills for the 2018 season on a one-year deal before infamously retiring in-game—which effectively ended his NFL career.

Still, Davis was one of the best Colts cornerbacks in Indianapolis franchise history. It’s saddening that he passed way at such a young age and entirely too soon—and he will be missed. We send out our heartfelt thoughts and condolences to his family, which includes his older brother, and longtime NFL All-Pro tight end Vernon Davis.

His former Colts teammates have already felt it and been mourning his tragic loss today: