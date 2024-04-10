5 non-divisional opponents Colts will host in 2024

The Indianapolis Colts will host five non-divisional opponents at Lucas Oil Stadium as the AFC South is set to take on the AFC East and NFC North in 2024. Four of those five opponents made the playoffs last season, including the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions.

Buffalo Bills (11-6, first in AFC East)

It will be the Bills first trip to Indianapolis since 2018. Quarterback Josh Allen threw 29 touchdowns, tacked on another 15 rushing TDs and scored 90 points in 2023, which tied with Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts for the most points scored among QBs. The Bills signed receiver Curtis Samuel in the first phase of agency before making headlines last Wednesday, trading away four-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs, a 2024 sixth-round draft pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans for a 2025 second-round pick.

"Every move we make is because we're trying to win and we'll continue to do that going forward."



Miami Dolphins (11-6, second in AFC East)

Indianapolis will have a tough task to defend perhaps the most explosive offense on turf. Miami led the league in 2023 racking up 6,822 total offensive yards (401.3 per game) and finished second in scoring, averaging 29.2 points per game. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa threw for an NFL-best 4,624 passing yards, while unanimous All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill led the league with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 receiving TDs. The most all-time meetings between the Colts and any of their home opponents will be the 77th meeting against the Dolphins in 2024.

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7, third in AFC North)

It will be the third consecutive season the Steelers pay a visit to Indianapolis. Pittsburgh underwent a complete roster turnover and organized team activities will feature more newcomers than returners. The Steelers signed Russell Wilson to a team-friendly deal, then traded a 2025 sixth-round pick for Justin Fields. Premier edge rusher T.J. Watt led the league with 19 sacks in 2023 and will be one of the most difficult tests for the front line.

Detroit Lions (12-5, first in NFC North)

Detroit advanced to the NFC Championship and returns a top-five scoring offense, which ranked third in the league averaging 394.8 offensive yards per game. All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown finished tied for second in the league with 119 receptions for 1,515 receiving yards last season. It will be one of the most anticipated matchups as the Lions travel to Indianapolis for the first time in eight years.

Chicago Bears (7-10, last in NFC North)

Chicago is two weeks away from drafting USC QB Caleb Williams with the first overall pick and pairing the star-studded rookie with another top-10 NFL prospect. The Bears traded for receiver Keenan Allen this offseason to complement D.J. Moore. The Colts welcomed the Bears during training camp last August and are set to host the former Super Bowl foe for the first time since 2016. Will Williams make his NFL debut in Indianapolis?

Based on past release dates, the 2024 NFL schedule should be unveiled within the next month in early May.