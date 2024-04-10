Colts projected to select Alabama CB Terrion Arnold in latest ESPN Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft

According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. (subscription), the Indianapolis Colts are projected to select prized Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold at 15th in his latest 2024 NFL mock draft:

15. Indianapolis Colts Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama This is an easy match, right? Cornerback is the Colts’ biggest need, and Arnold is my second-ranked corner. He had five interceptions last season as he developed into the Crimson Tide’s top defensive back. He played a ton of press coverage in college, so he understands angles and knows how to knock receivers off their routes. He would have a chance to be Indianapolis’ top CB as a rookie.

In this draft scenario, the ‘Big 3’ at wideout are already off the board for Indianapolis, as is Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (#10) and Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (#12).

Kiper Jr. has not swayed from his projection that Arnold will be the newest Colts cornerback come later this month—as he also had Indy selecting him in his prior mock draft 2.0.

Regarding Arnold:

At a listed 6’0,” 196 pounds, the redshirt sophomore cornerback recorded 63 tackles (40 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack, 5 interceptions, 12 passes defensed, and a forced fumble during 14 starts this past season for Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide defense. He earned 2023 First-Team All-American and SEC honors respectively. While both Dallis Flowers and Jaylon Jones figure to be nice rotational and depth pieces, the Colts could use a long-term starter on the other side of JuJu Brents. An outside tandem of both Arnold and Brents would provide the Colts with about as promising of a young starting cornerback duo as it gets in the National Football League going forward.

For what it’s worth, Kiper Jr. also has the Colts selecting Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin with the 46th overall pick in this year’s second round:

46. Indianapolis Colts Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon I thought about an edge rusher for Indianapolis, but there’s value in taking a second-round receiver based on the depth of the class. General manager Chris Ballard has used Day 2 picks on wideouts in each of these past two drafts (Josh Downs, Alec Pierce), but the Colts don’t have a press-coverage beater like Franklin, who had 23 touchdown catches in his final two seasons at Oregon.

The 6’2,” 176 pound wideout ran a 4.41 forty yard dash time and had a 39 inch vertical at the recent NFL Combine. The senior wideout caught 81 receptions for 1,383 receiving yards (17.1 ypr. avg.) and 14 touchdown receptions during 13 starts for the Ducks this past season—earning 2nd-Team All-American and First-Team All-Pac 12 honors.

He would provide 2nd-year quarterback Anthony Richardson another vertical threat and initially push 3rd-year wideout Alec Pierce for reps opposite Michael Pittman Jr.