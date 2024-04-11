Draft prospects that make sense for the Colts: Part II / Offense

This is the continuation of a series. You can check out the first article here, and the second one here. This installment will be focused only on offensive prospects.

Marvin Harrison Jr., wide receiver, Ohio State

Yeah well, Marvin Harrison as a Colts’ wide receiver just sounds right. Of course there is no way that MHJ drops to #15, so Ballard would have to do the exact opposite of his MO and actually trade up, perhaps to the #4 spot. Looking at the 2024 NFL Draft trade value guide, the price for doing so would be somewhere along the lines of #15, #46, and a next year’s second rounder. Irsay reportedly is sold on the idea of the son of the best receiver in franchise history also playing for the team, so CB might also be inclined to keep the owner happy. From a footballing standpoint, Harrison Jr. is one of the best receiver prospects in recent history, with prototypical size and speed, an impeccable work-ethic, and production against top-tier competition. This is a guy that would take the Colts’ offense to the next level, and in my opinion would make quarterback Anthony Richardson a serious candidate for MVP.

Brock Bowers, tight end, Georgia

I do think that several analysts are forgetting about a certain Jelani Woods, but Bowers and him could form a formidable tight end duo that would open up so many possibilities for Steichen and the Colts’ offense. Imagine a formation with Woods and Bowers flanking the tackles, with AR and JT in the backfield. The talent is unquestionably there, the only matter is that this would clearly be a luxury pick as there are much more pressing needs elsewhere, and there is a solid chance that Bowers is not there by #15.

Kiran Amegadjie, tackle/guard, Yale

The Colts’ offensive line depth is concerning, and past mistakes of not protecting franchise quarterbacks adequately cannot be repeated again. Amegadjie is an FCS prospect with past experience playing either guard or tackle, who could use starting his career as a backup further developing his technique, but considering how common injuries are especially in the offensive line he could be playing in no time.

Christian Haynes, guard, Connecticut

Haynes has over 1.800 snaps at right guard in the collegiate level, and would be the ideal backup plan if Will Fries goes down with injury or if he does not manage to maintain the level of play showed last season. Haynes’ lack of size means that he will never be able to play at tackle, but he is someone who could challenge for the right guard spot and even if he loses that competition to Fries he is a more than capable backup for both Nelson and the aforementioned Fries.

Malachi Corley, wide receiver, Western Kentucky

Corley would be a sort of a swiss-knife weapon for the Colts, and a nice addition in the middle rounds for Shane Steichen’s offense. Corley played running back in college, so he is raw as a receiver, but think of him as a return specialist, and gadget type of player, to get the ball on end-arounds, jet sweeps, and screens.

Isaac Guerendo, running back, Lousville

Prototypical size, always gets yards after the first contact, capable as a receiver, and with not much wear on his tires. Guerendo would be a nice backup for Jonathan Taylor considering the Colts no longer have Zack Moss on the team. His standout performance at the Combine probably means that he will go a bit higher than expected, but given how JT has dealt with a couple injuries in the past it would be wise for the Colts to plan ahead.