Report: Colts would ‘run card in’ if Georgia TE Brock Bowers is available with 15th pick

According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, the Indianapolis Colts will ‘run the card in’ if prized Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is still available with the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft:

What we’re hearing about the Colts’ draft: Cornerback stands out as one of the Colts’ biggest needs and realistic targets at No. 15 — as long as Brock Bowers is off the board. One source with a rival team believed the Colts would “run the card in” if Bowers is available. If he’s off the board, though, finding a starting outside cornerback in this draft is noted as the team’s priority. Terrion Arnold and Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell could both still be on the board when the Colts’ turn to pick comes up thanks to what should be a heavy run on offensive players in the top 10 picks. Ballard could have his choice of the draft’s best CBs without having to move up the board. — Miller

It’s not the first time that the Colts have been connected with Bowers during the pre-draft evaluation process, as there was prior reported speculated Indy interest from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah regarding the top tight end prospect—who’s also drawn comparisons to former Horseshoe franchise great Dallas Clark.

The 6’3,” 243 pound junior tight end caught 56 receptions for 714 receiving yards (12.8 ypr. avg.) and 6 touchdown receptions during 10 starts in 2023—earning unanimous All-American First-Team honors and the John Mackey Award (the latter for a consecutive season).

As one of the best tight end prospects to come out in recent memory, Bowers features athleticism, speed, separation, and the ability to rack up yards after the catch that could make him a dynamic, versatile receiving option when deployed in Shane Steichen’s creative and innovative Colts offensive scheme.

Who should draft Brock Bowers? pic.twitter.com/Kkc44IGo11 — PFF (@PFF) April 10, 2024

The sooner you start looking at Brock Bowers as a unicorn rather than a tight end, the better.



pic.twitter.com/W6JDIWfqw6 — Joe Beldner (@JoeBeldner) April 7, 2024

Brock Bowers is an absolute WEAPON https://t.co/qxxN1A92SO pic.twitter.com/GRXq6sUHyQ — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 10, 2024

When theoretically paired with 2nd-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, whose early development and growth could assuredly benefit from Bowers’ arrival—with his sure hands and ability to make plays down the seam and over the middle of the field, it would make the Indy offense all the more difficult to stop, especially when also factoring in Jonathan Taylor.

I’m all for it simply because the Colts could use another elite playmaker and explosive, big play weapon for Richardson to take this offense to the next level and newfound heights.