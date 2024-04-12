Colts listed as ‘Day 2’ and ‘Day 3’ fit by PFF for pair of cornerbacks ahead of NFL Draft

According to PFF, the Indianapolis Colts may be an ideal ‘Day 2’ and ‘Day 3’ fit ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft for a pair of cornerback prospects: Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Boston College’s Elijah Jones respectively:

Day 2 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: CB ENNIS RAKESTRAW JR., MISSOURI Indianapolis led the NFL in Cover-3 usage in 2023. Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was the best Cover-3 cornerback in this class over the past two seasons, posting an 83.4 coverage grade. His size and feel for zone coverages would be an asset. Rakestraw also recorded an outstanding 89.0 run-defense grade in 2023. Day 3 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: CB ELIJAH JONES, BOSTON COLLEGE Jones had the best season of his college career in 2023, earning an 89.8 PFF coverage grade that ranked fifth among cornerbacks in this draft class. He surrendered only 13 catches and racked up 11 combined interceptions and pass breakups from 257 coverage snaps.

Regarding Rakestraw Jr., at a listed 5’11,” 183 pounds (with 32” arms), he profiles as a competitive zone cornerback who’s an adequate, but not elite athlete, with okay speed (4.51 forty time) but may be able to be beaten deep over-the-top (hence the arguably necessary safety help).

Rakestraw Jr. recorded 35 tackles (24 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, 4 passes defensed, and a forced fumble during 9 starts in 2023.

Looking at his measurables, Rakestraw Jr. doesn’t fit Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s prototype at cornerback as far as his size, athleticism, and arguably wingspan are concerned—and certainly not when considering a ‘Day 2’ cornerback selection. Not to mention, ball skills as he only had one career interception collegiately. Still, he does have heavy experience in zone coverage so perhaps there’s some sort of match there with Indy.

Meanwhile, Jones comes in at 6’1.5,” 185 pounds (with 31 1/2” arms). He has size, above average wingspan, and speed (4.44 forty time), as well as athleticism (42.5 inch vertical) as a ‘Day 3’ heavy ‘Cover 3’ zone coverage prospect. Not to mention, ball skills, with 5 interceptions this past season. Where he may struggle, is regarding his lack of playing weight/strength and ability to be an asset in run support at the next level.

Jones had 25 tackles (18 solo), 5 interceptions, 8 passes defensed, and a forced fumble during 9 starts in 2023—earning First-Team All-ACC honors.

Of course, the Colts could use cornerback help, but the issue right now is less about depth with Jaylin Jones and Dallis Flowers as decent options opposite 2nd-year cornerback JuJu Brents and more about whether they can add an impact starter on the other side of him.

Of the two, Jones seems like a more realistic option in ‘Day 3,’ given some of his impressive athleticism, speed, and physical tools, but his lack of effectiveness in run support could potentially take him off the Colts draft board all together—which is generally a pre-requisite for all of their cornerbacks. However, each has at least some degree of intrigue.