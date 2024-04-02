Report: Colts, safety Julian Blackmon agree to one-year deal

The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing safety Julian Blackmon to a one-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

Blackmon’s one-year deal is worth up to $7.7 million that includes $3.2 million fully guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport.

Blackmon had interest from a few other teams, as he tested the free-agent market and made visits to both the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. Ultimately, Blackmon chooses to re-sign with Indianapolis, the team that drafted him in 2020.

Last season, the 25-year-old safety appeared in 15 games for the Colts’ defense and recorded career-highs in interceptions (4), combined tackles (88), solo tackles (65), tackles-for-loss (5) and pass deflections (8).

In addition to coming off a career-year, Blackmon’s re-signing addresses a massive area of need for the Colts and provides their secondary with another reliable veteran to go along with fellow cornerback and teammate, Kenny Moore II.

According to IndyStar, “The Colts re-engaged in talks with Blackmon last week and began making progress toward what is now a one-year deal.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Indianapolis will look to sign another veteran safety to play alongside Blackmon or if they’ll give Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas II the opportunity to continue to improve on their level of play next season.