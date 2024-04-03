Colts tight end Jelani Woods’ hamstrings look fully healed

After having hamstring injuries that ultimately ended his 2023 season before it began, Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods looks as though those hammies have fully healed per his personal Instagram account (via The IndyStar’s Nate Atkins):

After showing initial promise during his rookie season in which he caught 25 receptions for 312 receiving yards and 3 touchdown receptions, Woods was placed on injured reserve in late August of this past year after re-aggravating a hamstring injury in training camp.

While rehabbing that bothersome hamstring during the course of the season, Woods suffered a setback with his other hamstring—and was never activated off injured reserve.

At 6’7,” 253 pounds (and having somewhat recently run a 4.61 forty time at the 2022 NFL Combine), Woods offers a unique sheer size-speed combination (with deceptive burners) when his hamstrings are fully healed. The Colts missed his dynamic athleticism, ability to occasionally stretch the seam, and as a big-bodied red zone target this past season.

It’s not the first time this early offseason that Woods has showcased his intense workout regime, elite athleticism, and the fact that he looks fully back—having also shared this impressive workout in early March (via The Athletic’s James Boyd):

If fully healthy, Woods figures to be a big piece of the Colts tight end puzzle next season—particularly if Indianapolis decides to fully ‘run it back’ with the current positional room give or take.

While there was some early pre-draft buzz connecting prized Georgia tight end Brock Bowers to the Colts with the 15th overall pick in the first round of this year’s 2024 NFL Draft, it’s hard to forget that Indianapolis already has a physical freak at the position—-and it’ll essentially be just his 2nd NFL season next year.

Point being, don’t sleep on Jelani Woods quite yet—especially if these recent rigorous workouts are any clear indication of where he’s at physically right now.