Colts’ DeForest Buckner hints about possible pay raise regarding upcoming contract

After Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown reportedly inked a 4-year, $96 million contract extension—with a whopping $63.165M of guaranteed dollars, Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner rightfully has ‘money on his mind,’ especially regarding future generations of football players:

#Colts DT DeForest Buckner, coming off one of his best seasons with a year left on his contract, is watching. An extension candidate. https://t.co/E3zhxm450f — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2024

Playing on the last year of a 2020 contract extension with the Colts, Buckner is set to make $22.75M in 2024, but it’s possible that number may even be higher on his next deal.

It turns out that quarterbacks, wide receivers, left tackles, edge rushers, and cornerbacks aren’t the only positions making big money in today’s NFL.

Defensive tackles, particularly if they can generate consistent interior pressure, are at a premium in this modern-day league—which has become predominantly a passing league.

In 2014, the top ten edge rushers made 44% more than the top ten defensive tackles. 14 edge rushers were making $10 million+, but only four DTs.



Now, the top ten edge rushers make 6% more than the top ten defensive tackles. 14 edge rushers make $20m+ and 10 DTs do, too. https://t.co/BCh3oQ0NeI — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) April 5, 2024

Buckner figures to cash in on that again soon enough.

Even though he recently turned 30 years old, Buckner is still playing at an incredibly high level of football (*as arguably the Colts most valuable player last season) and keeps great shape of his body and physique—meaning he projects to age rather gracefully into his early thirties as a veteran pass rushing 3T defensive tackle.

Buckner had 81 tackles (45 solo), 11 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 52 pass pressures, 7 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery (*returned for a touchdown) during 17 games (16 starts) this past season.

Per PFF (subscription), Buckner was their 12th best graded interior defender with a +81.8 overall grade in 2023—including a +87.1 pass rushing grade.

Given that he’s a veteran leader of their defense, Buckner figures to be a top priority that the Colts will assuredly want to re-sign—and maybe even try to ink to a contract extension before he’s set to hit the open free agent market in 2025.