Report: Colts have ‘Top 30’ visit scheduled with Oregon LB Jamal Hill next week

The Colts have a Top 30 visit scheduled with a talented and athletic Oregon linebacker/safety hybrid.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
Oregon v Texas Tech Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly have a ‘Top 30’ visit scheduled with Oregon linebacker Jamal Hill next week:

At a listed 6’0,” 226 pounds (32 3/8” arms) with a 4.46 forty time at his Pro Day, the converted collegiate safety to linebacker has the length, speed, and athleticism to be a potential intriguing nickel linebacker/safety in subpackages—similar to how Ronnie Harrison Jr. has been recently deployed defensively for the Colts.

Hill has been regarded as a plus tackler, who’s solid in coverage and with ball skills.

Hill had 31 tackles (13 solo), 2 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 2 passes defensed, and 2 forced fumbles as a senior linebacker in 14 starts for the Oregon Ducks this past season.

He’s currently projected as a fourth round pick ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

