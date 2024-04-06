Time to ‘boiler up’ while the Colts’ offseason hits a cold patch

Can you imagine Anthony Richardson having a target like Zach Edey in the endzone to simply toss a jump ball up where only his man would have a chance to come down with it? The NFL loves telling the story about this tight end and that tight end that played college basketball. Heck, the Indianapolis Colts even have one of those on their roster now in Mo Alie-Cox. Of course it isn’t going to happen, but it is a fun thing to think about for just a second as Purdue prepares to take on NC State in the Final Four.

The Colts are entering a phase of the offseason in which news is slow. Free agency continues, but the majority of the action and rumors are in the rearview mirror. The draft is coming up, but it too is still out of reach being three weeks away. Unless you love posting your mock drafts on message boards for other fans to see, there isn’t a ton going on. That has made the run to the Final Four for Purdue that much more enjoyable. Whether you are a fan of the team, there is a sense for many Indiana residents (I dare not specifically say Hoosiers because that could imply more than just Indiana natives) that they simply want to see a home state school succeed and potentially win it all. The heartbreak from prior years can be completely cleansed with a victory in the desert.

People like the NFL for many reasons, but the word parity comes up a lot. Because of the way the schedule is made, teams have a better than average shot to go from worst to first than in other sports. The Colts have had their share of turbulence and disappointing times, but just like Purdue is rising from the ashes of a devastating loss to a sixteen seed, the Colts too can return to glory. One player, one coach, and one moment can make all the difference and send a team down a totally different path. The Colts believe that man is on the roster today in Anthony Richardson.

While Richardson isn’t as imposingly large as Edey, he too is a physical freak. There really isn’t much he can’t do on the football field. He can escape, maneuver, throw bombs, and even has better touch on his ball than many thought coming out of college. Is he ready to win back-to-back MVP’s like Edey has won the National Player of the Year? No, not yet, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have it in him. If he can stay healthy, he has all the skills needed to pull it off some day.

Tonight should have good energy. It is the type of energy the Colts look to put back into their fans as they build around a quarterback who can bring them back to prominence. So, Colts fans, take the night off from the horseshoe and enjoy some Indiana basketball. At the end of the day, whether you love or hate Purdue, who really wants to see UConn win it all again? Not me. With that in mind, there is only one thing left to say. Boiler Up!