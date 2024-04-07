What are some important remaining Colts’ offseason dates?

The Indianapolis Colts’ offseason is already well underway, and as we quickly approach late April’s 2024 NFL Draft, there are some other important team dates to keep in mind:

April 8th: Local Pro Day

April 15th: Week 1 of offseason workouts

April 17th: Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility.

April 25-27: 2024 NFL Draft

May 2: Deadline to exercise 5th-year options on 2021 first round picks (Kwity Paye)

May 10-11: Rookie minicamp

May 20-22: Spring league meeting/coach accelerator

May 22: OTAs

June 4-6: Veteran minicamp

*July 25-August 31: Training Camp

So far, the Colts have been primarily focused on retaining their own players having already re-signed: Michael Pittman Jr., Grover Stewart, Kenny Moore II, Julian Blackmon, Rigoberto Sanchez, Tyquan Lewis, Danny Pinter, Taven Bryan, Trey Sermon, Ronnie Harrison Jr., and Genard Avery.

The team did make a bit of an external free agency splash by signing veteran Joe Flacco to be the primary backup to 2nd-year starter Anthony Richardson, as well as the addition of run-stopping rotational defensive tackle Raekwon Davis.

That being said, there remains some key deficiencies on the Colts roster, namely in the secondary at both starting cornerback and safety—even with the re-signings of both Moore II and Blackmon, as there’s clear work still to be done.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Colts use ‘Tier 7 or 8’ of free agency right now, perhaps adding another veteran safety into the fold—now that prices may have gone down, or if they turn strictly to the NFL Draft to shore up the remaining holes in their secondary.

Let’s not forget that it’s an offense that could still use another dynamic playmaker at either wide receiver or tight end too! We’ll see what happens!