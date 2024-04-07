 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts reportedly have had handful of recent or upcoming ‘Top 30 visits’ before 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts have been busy with their pre-draft evaluations regarding Top 30 visits ahead of late April’s draft weekend.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL Combine Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have had a number of recently reported Top 30 visits ahead of late April’s 2024 NFL Draft including with the following draft prospects:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Texas at TCU Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Millard ‘Nook’ Bradford, S TCU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 03 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Travis Glover, OT Georgia State

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl - Louisville v USC Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

Isaac Guerendo, RB Louisville (*Local Pro Day visit)

Oregon v Georgia Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Jamal Hill, LB/S Oregon

Oklahoma v Texas Tech Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Jonah Laulu, DL Oklahoma (*Virtual)

NFL: DEC 16 Steelers at Colts Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Giovanni Manu, OL UBC

Vanderbilt v Ole Miss Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Deantre Prince, CB Ole Miss

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 31 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Keith Randolph, DT Illinois

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 30 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ole Miss vs Penn State Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Caedan Wallace, OT Penn State

