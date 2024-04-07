Colts reportedly have had handful of recent or upcoming ‘Top 30 visits’ before 2024 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts have had a number of recently reported Top 30 visits ahead of late April’s 2024 NFL Draft including with the following draft prospects:
Millard ‘Nook’ Bradford, S TCU
Long list of teams that have recently hosted TCU S Millard ‘Nook’ Bradford for a visit, source said.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 7, 2024
• Jaguars
• Chargers
• Chiefs
• Colts
• Vikings
• Dolphins
A two-time All-Big 12 honoree, Bradford ran the second fastest 40 of all safeties in Indy (4.42).
Travis Glover, OT Georgia State
Georgia State @GeorgiaStateFB offensive tackle Travis Glover (6-6, 323), a five-year starter with 57 career starts who played in @seniorbowl and @Hula_Bowl visiting #Patriots today-Friday, per league source @KPRC2 then visits #Colts #Raiders #Falcons local day then #Seahawks— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 5, 2024
Isaac Guerendo, RB Louisville (*Local Pro Day visit)
Louisville RB Isaac Guerendo is one of the best athletes in the 2024 NFL Draft (ran a 4.33 at the combine).— uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 6, 2024
He had a top-30 visit with the #Texans and coming up with the #Dolphins and #Chargers. He’ll also visit the #Colts at their local Pro Day next week. pic.twitter.com/DJDBbQw7Hk
Jamal Hill, LB/S Oregon
Oregon LB Jamal Hill is meeting virtually with the Baltimore Ravens today ahead of a 30 visit with the Indianapolis Colts next week. @Scoobzilla3 #Ravens #RavensFlock #colts #mucksports— Muck Sports (@mucksportsrep) April 4, 2024
Jonah Laulu, DL Oklahoma (*Virtual)
.@OU_Football DL Jonah Laulu is versatile enough to play as a base DE or within the interior.— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 7, 2024
Former Hawaii transfer, Laulu met with #Raiders, #Jets & #49ers at Pro Day. Recent virtuals w/ #Jets (2x), #Seahawks, #Colts.@Jonah_Laulu on @TheDraftNetwork:https://t.co/vz3HLWrjuD
Giovanni Manu, OL UBC
Yeah Giovanni Manu's highlight package looks sick. 30 visit with Dallas and the Colts. Indy also sent Jim Bob Cooter to his pro day pic.twitter.com/FKsl11HChk— Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 5, 2024
Deantre Prince, CB Ole Miss
Mississippi cornerback Deantre Prince building momentum for himself after Combine testing (4.34s hand time 40). Had an official 30 with the @Jaguars and the @Colts next week.— Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) April 5, 2024
Keith Randolph, DT Illinois
Illinois defensive tackle Keith Randolph says he has an official 30 visit with the Colts next week. Had 10 sacks and 23 TFL in college.— Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 5, 2024
Caedan Wallace, OT Penn State
Penn State OT Caedan Wallace is being underrated on here.— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 5, 2024
3-yr starting RT ran a 5.15 w/ 1.74 10-yd split. Leaped an outstanding 9-8 Broad.
30s w/ #Chiefs, #Patriots, #Colts, #49ers, #Commanders + others.@CaedanW on @TheDraftNetwork:https://t.co/vtmAsnhVZt
