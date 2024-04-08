 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts host annual local Pro Day today with 58 prospects ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

It’s an annual rite of early Spring, as the Colts are hosting their yearly local pro day—featuring many NFL prospects and hopefuls from ‘their own backyard.’

By Luke Schultheis
Chicago Bears v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Although a lot of special sun-glassed eyes will be on the solar eclipse later this afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts are hosting their annual Local Pro Day at 1 PM EST at headquarters—which includes a number of talented NFL prospect hopefuls (via LockedOnColts/Horseshoe Huddle’s Jake Arthur):

While many of these prospects remain more unheralded from the Colts’ ‘own backyard,’ it’s a great opportunity for them to gain greater visibility in front of Indianapolis and pro scouts—as they hope to make their NFL dreams better become a reality.

As Arthur notes, the Colts have had a recent history of signing a handful of these participating local prospects to rookie UDFA deals following draft weekend—or even for a select special few, they’ve even seen their name called by Indianapolis on draft day:

The Colts have already been connected to a few of these local prospects throughout the pre-draft evaluation process—including Illinois defensive tackle Keith Randolph and offensive guard Jordyn Slaughter. However, it’s another chance to see each—and others, up close and personal for their due diligence draft purposes.

We wish them all the best of luck today (*and for no injuries)!

