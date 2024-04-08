Colts host annual local Pro Day today with 58 prospects ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Although a lot of special sun-glassed eyes will be on the solar eclipse later this afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts are hosting their annual Local Pro Day at 1 PM EST at headquarters—which includes a number of talented NFL prospect hopefuls (via LockedOnColts/Horseshoe Huddle’s Jake Arthur):

The #Colts have their local pro day today at 1pm. It gets better each year, but this is the most impressive list I can remember them having.



Included are Austin Booker, Isaac Guerendo, Carter Bradley, Tip Reiman, Tyrone Tracy, Isaiah Williams, Isaiah Adams + other notables. pic.twitter.com/U0lxjRFjmG — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) April 8, 2024

While many of these prospects remain more unheralded from the Colts’ ‘own backyard,’ it’s a great opportunity for them to gain greater visibility in front of Indianapolis and pro scouts—as they hope to make their NFL dreams better become a reality.

As Arthur notes, the Colts have had a recent history of signing a handful of these participating local prospects to rookie UDFA deals following draft weekend—or even for a select special few, they’ve even seen their name called by Indianapolis on draft day:

JuJu Brents was here last year and the Colts picked him in the second. Aidan O’Connell (Rd 4) and Payne Durham (Rd 5) drafted by others. Emil Ekiyor, Kody Case, Toriano Clinton, Michael Tutsie, Jamal Woods all signed with Colts as UDFAs. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) April 8, 2024

The Colts have already been connected to a few of these local prospects throughout the pre-draft evaluation process—including Illinois defensive tackle Keith Randolph and offensive guard Jordyn Slaughter. However, it’s another chance to see each—and others, up close and personal for their due diligence draft purposes.

We wish them all the best of luck today (*and for no injuries)!