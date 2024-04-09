Report: Colts to host LSU WR Malik Nabers on Top 30 NFL Draft visit Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts are set to host LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers for a top-30 visit on Thursday, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

LSU star WR Malik Nabers had a predraft visit with the Jets today then flew to Chicago for tomorrow’s visit with Bears, per source. Nabers will also fly to Indy on Wed to visit Colts on Thursday, per source.



Plenty interest in the explosive Nabers, considered WR1 for some teams. pic.twitter.com/gVOXwrZzZt — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 10, 2024

Nabers is considered amongst the draft’s top wide receiver prospects and has largely been projected for NFL teams that are picking in the top ten of this year’s draft. In fact, many analysts even have the talented LSU wideout going as high as No. 6 to the New York Giants.

Still, there’s no doubt Nabers would provide the Colts’ offense with another excellent weapon at the wide receiver position for second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson and head coach Shane Steichen to work with. Nabers would be an intriguing fit with the Colts’ current receiving room that already consists of several solid receiving options in Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and Alec Pierce.

Nabers was amongst the best at his respective position in college football last season, recording 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging more than 17 yards per catch last season for the Tigers.

Top-30 visits are common for teams around the NFL as the draft gets closer, so Indianapolis’ visit with Nabers could very well be the organization doing their due diligence around this time of year.

If the Colts were to have any amount of interest in Nabers, they would almost certainly have to trade up to get the elite playmaker. Colts’ general manager, Chris Ballard, doesn’t exactly have a previous history of making massive jumps in the draft to go after a prospect, even ones that are as elite as Nabers.

That’s not to say the Colts couldn’t or wouldn’t make that kind of a move, as it’s never a bad thing to surround your young quarterback with as many talented players on the offensive side of the ball as possible. But it seems more unlikely than likely to happen. To some, although Nabers may be viewed as the second-best wide receiver in this year’s draft class behind only Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., a projected top-five selection, it would be outside the norm for Ballard and Co. to make that kind of splash on draft night.