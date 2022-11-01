 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Indianapolis Colts Radio Network affiliate stations

How to catch Colts games on the radio in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky.

By Brett Mock
NFL: NOV 12 Colts at Titans

Listen to Indianapolis Colts games on radio stations in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to Colts’ radio broadcasts, which originate from Colts Radio Network flagship station WFNI/93.5 FM, WLHK/97.1 FM, and WFNI/107.5 FM in Indianapolis.

Colts Radio Network In Indianapolis

WFNI - 93.5 FM Indianapolis

WLHK - 97.1 FM Indianapolis

WFNI - 107.5 FM Indianapolis

Colts Radio Affiliates In Indiana

WAWK - 94.3 FM - Auburn

WBIW - 1340 AM Bedford

WZBD - 92.7 FM Berne

WGCL - 98.7 FM and 1370 AM Bloomington

WRZQ - 107.3 FM Columbus

WIMC - 103.9 FM Crawfordsville

WIBN - 98.1 FM Earl Park

WABX - 107.5 FM Evansville

WKJG - 101.9 FM and 1380 AM Ft. Wayne

WREB - 94.3 FM Greencastle

WTRE - 1330 AM Greensburg

WMXQ - 93.5 FM Hartford City

WXVW - 1450 AM Jeffersonville

WAWK - 95.5 FM and 1140 AM Kendallville

WASK - 101.7 FM and 1450 AM Lafayette

WRZR - 94.5 FM Loogootee

WORX - 96.7 FM Madison

WMRI - 860 AM Marion

WEFM - 95.9 FM Michigan City

WXFN - 92.5 FM and 1340 AM Muncie

WMYK - 98.5 FM Peru/Kokomo - Lic. to Peru

WPGW - 1440 AM Portland

WQLK - 96.1 FM Richmond

WROI - 92.1 FM Rochester

WSLM - 97.9 FM Salem

WAXL - 103.3 FM Santa Clause

WQLQ - 96.1 FM South Bend

WZDM - 92.1 FM Vincennes

WRSW - 99.7 FM and 1480 AM Warsaw

WWBL - 106.5 FM Washington

WJOT - 105.9 FM and 1510 AM Wabash

Colts Radio Affiliates In Illinois

WDAN - 1490 AM Danville, IL

WZUS - 100.9 FM Decatur, IL

WCRA - 100.5/99.5 FM and 1090 AM Effingham, IL

WWVR - 98.5 FM Paris, IL (Terre Haute)

Colts Radio Affiliates In Kentucky

WHBE - 105.7 FM and 680 AM Louisville

WCJZ - 105.7 FM Tell City, Owensboro, KY

