Indianapolis Colts Radio Network affiliate stations

Listen to Indianapolis Colts games on radio stations in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to Colts’ radio broadcasts, which originate from Colts Radio Network flagship station WFNI/93.5 FM, WLHK/97.1 FM, and WFNI/107.5 FM in Indianapolis.
Colts Radio Network In Indianapolis
WFNI - 93.5 FM Indianapolis
WLHK - 97.1 FM Indianapolis
WFNI - 107.5 FM Indianapolis
Colts Radio Affiliates In Indiana
WAWK - 94.3 FM - Auburn
WBIW - 1340 AM Bedford
WZBD - 92.7 FM Berne
WGCL - 98.7 FM and 1370 AM Bloomington
WRZQ - 107.3 FM Columbus
WIMC - 103.9 FM Crawfordsville
WIBN - 98.1 FM Earl Park
WABX - 107.5 FM Evansville
WKJG - 101.9 FM and 1380 AM Ft. Wayne
WREB - 94.3 FM Greencastle
WTRE - 1330 AM Greensburg
WMXQ - 93.5 FM Hartford City
WXVW - 1450 AM Jeffersonville
WAWK - 95.5 FM and 1140 AM Kendallville
WASK - 101.7 FM and 1450 AM Lafayette
WRZR - 94.5 FM Loogootee
WORX - 96.7 FM Madison
WMRI - 860 AM Marion
WEFM - 95.9 FM Michigan City
WXFN - 92.5 FM and 1340 AM Muncie
WMYK - 98.5 FM Peru/Kokomo - Lic. to Peru
WPGW - 1440 AM Portland
WQLK - 96.1 FM Richmond
WROI - 92.1 FM Rochester
WSLM - 97.9 FM Salem
WAXL - 103.3 FM Santa Clause
WQLQ - 96.1 FM South Bend
WZDM - 92.1 FM Vincennes
WRSW - 99.7 FM and 1480 AM Warsaw
WWBL - 106.5 FM Washington
WJOT - 105.9 FM and 1510 AM Wabash
Colts Radio Affiliates In Illinois
WDAN - 1490 AM Danville, IL
WZUS - 100.9 FM Decatur, IL
WCRA - 100.5/99.5 FM and 1090 AM Effingham, IL
WWVR - 98.5 FM Paris, IL (Terre Haute)
Colts Radio Affiliates In Kentucky
WHBE - 105.7 FM and 680 AM Louisville
WCJZ - 105.7 FM Tell City, Owensboro, KY
